Arsenal vs FC Porto Predictions: Gunners to overturn first-leg deficit

Predictions and betting tips for the Champions League last 16 return leg between Arsenal and FC Porto, including 4.60 odds on a 10-minute winner.

+

Mikel Arteta got the reaction he needed from his troops after they left Portugal with a 1-0 deficit thanks to a late Galeno strike in the first leg.

Arsenal have beaten Newcastle, Sheffield United and Brentford since then, leaving them top of the Premier League with 10 games to play.

Arsenal vs FC Porto Betting Tips

Arsenal to win both halves @ 2.50 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 2.85 with Betway

10 minute winner - Arsenal @ 4.60 with Betway

However, with their next league date only after the international break, the Gunners can throw all their resources into this second-leg fixture against FC Porto at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

Porto’s form since the first leg has been impressive as they’re yet to taste defeat in the Primeira Liga (W3, D1).

Sergio Conceicao's men hammered current Portuguese champions Benfica 5-0 during that run of games although winning their domestic title is out of their hands.

The Dragons will want to avoid a repeat of the 2010 campaign when the Gunners overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to win 5-0 at home, incidentally, the last time Arsenal qualified from this stage of the competition.

The English curse

Arsenal have been dominant at home this season, both in the Premier League and Champions League. They’ve only succumbed to one home loss since August last year.

All three group games at the Emirates ended with the Gunners winning both halves of football and sweeping aside their opponents by an aggregate score of 12-0.

Arteta will be determined to break the curse of seven consecutive exits at this stage of the competition by dominating their Portuguese visitors.

Porto’s away record isn’t too bad as they won two of their three away trips. However, they’ve failed to win in any of their 22 trips to England.

Their last seven knockout ties against English opposition have ended with the Dragons being eliminated from European competition.

Arsenal vs FC Porto Betting Tip 1: Arsenal to win both halves @ 2.50 with Betway

Crucial role in attack

Many people criticised Arteta for spending big money on Kai Havertz and his initial start at the Emirates proved they were right.

However, the German international has certainly come good and has been pivotal for the Gunners in the league this term.

He’s on a run of four goals and two assists from his last four appearances for the club and with Arteta trusting him to spearhead their attack, he’s likely to score.

Havertz snatched the winner against Brentford at the weekend through a header, a potential outcome on Tuesday night.

Arsenal vs FC Porto Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 2.85 with Betway

Fast starts not uncommon in north London

When playing in front of a raucous Emirates Stadium, Arsenal are near unstoppable. The Gunners showed against Newcastle what they’re capable of by completely dominating.

They tend to find the net early like Bukayo Saka did in their opening group game against PSV.

In the league this season, almost a third of their first-half goals came in the first 15 minutes (10).

Arteta’s men understand what’s at stake and when they take to the field on Tuesday, they will be up for it, including the fans.

The atmosphere coupled with the continuous high press of the hosts may be too much for Porto to resist early on.