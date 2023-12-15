Arsenal vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: Arsenal to bounce back after Villa loss

We look at the predictions and betting tips for Arsenal’s Premier League date with Brighton on Sunday.

+

Arsenal suffered their second loss of the Premier League season last weekend, surrendering top spot to Liverpool.

The Gunners will be hungry for a positive result when Brighton travel to the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s army have a poor record against the Seagulls, losing three in three at home, something they will want to change on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal vs Brighton Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Bukayo Saka @ 1.95 with Hollywoodbets

Multiscores - 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 to Arsenal @ 2.25 with Hollywoodbets

Halftime/Full-time result - Draw/Arsenal @ 3.20 with Hollywoodbets

All odds are courtesy of Hollywoodbets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Brighton are 10 points behind their hosts and will be confident of grabbing something from north London, especially after their Europa League win against Marseille.

Roberto De Zerbi’s troops scored three unanswered goals in the same fixture last season and will have to replicate that form if they are to stay in contention for those treasured European places.

Starboy to shine again

Last season, Bukayo Saka had 26 goal involvements in all competitions. He’s racked up 19 of those in the league and Champions League this term and some would argue, he hasn’t been at his brilliant best.

Opposition teams usually double-up on Saka, part of the reason why he’s been quieter this season but his numbers suggest that he’s still effective in his play.

Defenders Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey are out for the visitors, meaning the Gunners’ front three should have more joy than they had in May this year.

With Saka being an unused substitute in their midweek game at PSV, the England international will no doubt be raring to go on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Brighton Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Bukayo Saka @ 1.95 with Hollywoodbets

A lot can change in seven months

While Brighton prevented Arsenal from scoring the last time they met, both their situations have since changed.

De Zerbi should be concerned that his defence has been breached in every league game this season. However, his frontmen have found the net against every opponent thus far.

The hosts also enjoy a 100% scoring record at home with their faithful Gooners willing them into their opponents’ net.

Gabriel Martinelli is battling illness but is expected to be fit for Sunday, meaning Arteta can rely on his preferred front three with Gabriel Jesus linking up with Saka and Martinelli.

Arsenal average 2.5 goals per game at home and will want revenge for that 3-0 defeat last season.

Arsenal vs Brighton Betting Tip 2: Multiscores - 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 to Arsenal @ 2.25 with Hollywoodbets

A slow burner at the Emirates

Life for Brighton will be difficult but Arsenal have developed a trend of coming alive in the second half, meaning the Seagulls could see them off until the break.

44% of Arsenal’s league games have ended in a draw after the first 45 minutes.

However, with a record of remaining unbeaten at home (W10, D2) all season in all competitions and winning each of their last six in front of their fans, the Gunners will fire themselves on the way to three points in the second half.