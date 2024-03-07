Arsenal vs Brentford Predictions: Brentford in Gunners’ firing line

We share predictions and betting tips for Brentford’s trip to Arsenal, including 2.45 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

To say Arsenal have been firing on all cylinders would be an understatement as the Gunners recently set a record of scoring five or more goals in three consecutive away league games.

Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.44 with Betway

Halftime/ Full-time result - Arsenal/ Arsenal @ 1.65 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 2.45 with Betway

Their 6-0 humiliation of Sheffield United on Monday night had the Bramall Lane faithful heading for the exits after 15 minutes when Arsenal were already 3-0 up.

Facing Arsenal in their current form is a worry for any team, let alone one that is in the bottom half of the Premier League and in a potential battle to avoid relegation.

That’s where Brentford find themselves after losing three on the bounce in the league. The Bees are sat 15th and six points ahead of Luton Town in 18th having played a game more.

Brentford would have secured three points last weekend against another London side but Chelsea equalised with seven minutes to go, leaving Thomas Frank’s team having to settle for a point.

Saturday’s fixture at the Emirates is Brentford’s third London derby on the spin and they will be desperate to put some distance between themselves and the bottom three.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side are simply on fire at the minute and have a chance to go to the summit of the league before Liverpool and Manchester City face each other on Sunday.

An overflow of goals

The goals are flowing at Arsenal who’ve now scored 31 goals in their seven Premier League fixtures in 2024.

The Gunners average 2.52 goals per game, which goes up to 2.62 in their home league fixtures. Each of their last eight domestic games has seen more than two goals in the game.

Brentford have conceded 50 goals in their 27 league games at an average of 1.85 goals per game. Given the form of the hosts, there are likely to be more than two goals on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.44 with Betway

Domination from the first whistle

When playing at the Emirates in the Premier League, Arsenal have only lost once this season, interestingly, to London opposition in the form of West Ham.

Of their 13 games at home, the Gunners have led in six at the break (D5, L2). They tend to strike early as 30 of their 68 goals have come in the first period.

Meanwhile, four of Brentford’s 13 away dates have resulted in a loss after 45 minutes (D5, W4).

The hosts have an excellent recent record against the Bees, winning three of their last four head-to-heads with the reverse fixture resulting in victory for Arteta’s men.

Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Tip 2: Halftime/ Full-time result - Arsenal/ Arsenal @ 1.65 with Betway

Justified price tag

Ever since Arteta deployed Kai Havertz upfront, the German has put in performances to help justify his price tag.

His movement has been incredible, allowing for the team to be free-flowing in attack. But Havertz himself has gotten in on the action lately.

The former Chelsea man has scored in each of his last three Premier League games and notched up two assists in as many fixtures.

With him leading the line, he’s an excellent candidate to score against Brentford, especially with his height assisting him in competing for aerial balls against the visitor’s defence.