Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners to exact revenge on years of Bayern pain

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Champions League between Arsenal and Bayern Munich, including 3.75 odds on the winning margin.

+

Arsenal have an opportunity to exorcise their Bayern Munich demons when they host the German champions at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gunners already got the last-16 monkey off their backs by dismissing FC Porto, the first time they’ve progressed to the final eight of this competition since the 2009/10 campaign.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Arsenal clean sheet @ 2.70 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 3.00 with Betway

Winning margin - Arsenal to win by one goal @ 3.70 with Betway

Two of their previous three quarter-finals ended in defeat for the Londoners, something they can change this time as a result of the sturdy structure of the team.

Additionally, Bayern Munich have been going through a tough period of indifferent form. They’ve all but relinquished their league crown to Bayer Leverkusen with defeat at the weekend.

The Champions League represents Thomas Tuchel’s final chance for silverware this season after they were dumped out of the German Cup by third-tiered Saarbrücken.

Bayern also have quarter-final demons to address as they’ve exited the competition at this stage for three years running.

Unparalleled defensive stability

Since the turn of the year, Arsenal have been in incredible form on both ends of the pitch. The Gunners have kept eight clean sheets in their last 12 games in all competitions.

They’re currently on a three-game run of clean sheets in the Premier League and are yet to concede a goal at the Emirates in the Champions League this term.

Of their eight games in this competition, Arsenal have conceded five goals at an average of 0.63 goals per game this term.

Bayern failed to find the back of the net in their first leg last 16 match at Lazio and in their crunch Bundesliga match against Dortmund two weekends ago.

Considering how Arsenal’s backline have functioned this season, boasting the best defence in the Premier League, they’re on course to bag another shutout this season.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 1: Arsenal clean sheet @ 2.70 with Betway

A different proposition

After a slow start to life in north London, Kai Havertz has come to his own under Mikel Arteta. The German is the club’s second-highest Premier League goalscorer with nine goals.

Havertz was on target over the weekend in their clinical 3-0 victory away to Brighton taking his goal involvements to nine in his last seven league appearances (G5, A4).

His physicality has turned the Gunners into a different proposition, one that the visitors may struggle to contend with on Tuesday night.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 3.00 with Betway

A tightly contested affair

With both sides dealing with their respective Champions League demons, this first leg should be a close encounter.

Just like their previous tie with FC Porto, Arsenal may approach Bayern cautiously, especially with the fact that a certain Harry Kane will lead the line for the visitors.

The Gunners may edge out the Germans in London to take a slender lead to Munich in the second leg.

They won two of their eight matches in this competition by a single-goal margin (25%). Meanwhile, Die Roten lost 1-0 on their last travel date in the Champions League.

In the Bundesliga, Tuchel’s troops lost four away dates, half of them were by one goal, a likely outcome on Tuesday night.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - Arsenal to win by one goal @ 3.70 with Betway