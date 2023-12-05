Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Leaders to sweep away Durbanites

Our football betting expert offers his predictions and betting tips for Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns.

Both teams are coming off defeats in different competitions, Amazulu in the Carling Knockout Cup and Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League group stage.

Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Halftime/Full-time Sundowns/Sundowns @ 2.49 with Betway

1st Goal - Sundowns @ 1.52 with Betway

10-minute winner - Sundowns @ 6.60 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

In the league this season, the visitors have played nine and won all their matches to sit on top of the table, two points clear of Cape Town City but with four games in hand.

For the Durban-based Amazulu, they’ve been in horrendous form, winning just once in their last five league games. There’s no doubt that Rulani Mokoena’s men will look to take out their continental frustrations on Usuthu on Wednesday night.

Sundowns to dominate the first half and see it through

Mamelodi Sundowns have been in unbelievable form in the league this season, leading at halftime in every fixture they’ve played. They have the ability to keep their defence tight after going into the lead, only letting in an equaliser once in all their league encounters this term.

By contrast, Amazulu have given their opponents the halftime lead in 25% of their league matches this season. The Usuthu have only equalised twice after falling behind and with the current form the visitors are in, winning all six of their away dates, it will be difficult to see the result go any other way but a Sundowns win.

Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Halftime/Full-time Sundowns/Sundowns @ 2.49 with Betway

First blood to Sundowns

With a rate of 89%, Masandawana (Sundowns) have struck first in eight of their nine league games this season. From their last four away matches in the DSTV Premiership, Sundowns have won the game by keeping a clean sheet, indicating that they always strike first and keep their opponents at bay.

Usuthu have conceded first on three occasions, which is hefty when you consider that five of their 12 games have ended in goalless draws. With Peter Shalulile in fine scoring form, there’s an argument for the visitors to hit the back of the net first on Wednesday night.

Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: 1st Goal - Sundowns @ 1.52 with Betway

A winner inside 10 minutes

If you’re looking for more attractive odds, banking on Sundowns to win the first 10 minutes of this game isn’t a bad shout. Four of their 14 first-half strikes have come within the first 15 minutes of a game and it’s highly possible against a weak Usuthu defence.

Amazulu are missing key personnel in George Maluleka and Ben Motshwari, the latter earmarked as the replacement for ex-captain Makhehleni Makhaula. The home team conceded 40% of their goals in the first half with one of those being inside 15 minutes.

However, the Sundowns’ attack has been incredible this season and could easily win the first 10 minutes of this game.

Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 3: 10-minute winner - Sundowns @ 6.60 with Betway