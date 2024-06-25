All Coming Together: The 50.00 outsiders with a great chance at Euro 2024 glory

Our football betting expert breaks down the 50/1 outsiders with a shot at Euro 2024 glory in the form of Austria, who have been the dark horses so far

It is no secret that one side of the draw for the Euros is shaping up much easier than its counterpart, and as of right now, Austria will be counting their lucky stars they have ended up where they have.

As such, their 50.00 odds could be coming in massively over the next few days thus now is the perfect time to jump on them, as they could end up pulling off one of the shocks of the tournament.

Austria Euro 2024 Odds

Odds courtesy of betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Austria Market Odds Winner 50.00 Runner-Up 21.00 Knocked out in Semi-Finals 6.50 Knocked out in Quarter-Finals 2.85 Knocked out in Round of 16 1.90 Group Stage 41.00

Austrians set to Avoid Difficult Draw

Austria, providing they go through on Tuesday, will find themselves in the easier side of the Euro 2024 draw.

They look set to avoid all of Germany, Spain and Portugal as well as one of the Netherlands or France as they look poised to head into the bottom half of the knockout bracket.

This'll do their odds the world of good, as Austria will have a much more doable route to the final in comparison to the route they'd have to endure if they were on the other.

Providing the finish third today, expect their odds to drop from the 50.00 they're currently at, with now being the time to get on them at this price.

Rangnick's Men Ready to Rumble

Austria will be bidding to join the ranks of outsiders who took the trophy, alongside that of Denmark, in 1992, and Greece, in 2004, as these nations shocked the continent on their way to Euros' success.

It has happened before and could go this way, with Austria being uniquely placed to do so.

They have demonstrated a mettle that few other sides could claim, as they performed far above expectation against the favourites France.

They held their own, having a fair share of chances and arguably could’ve gotten more out of the clash, however this didn't prove to be the case come full time.

They demonstrated they can hang with the big boys, and in knockout games this is all many sides need to be able to do, hoping to nick one late or take it to penalties in the hope of an upset.

Austria looks to have one of the best outside chances to win the tournament, and with odds of 50/1, the potential for punters is massive here, even from a minimal stake.