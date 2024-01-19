Algeria vs Burkina Faso Predictions and Betting Tips: Algeria to edge out Burkina Faso

We share predictions and betting tips for the second round AFCON Group D fixture involving Algeria and Burkina Faso.

+

Expect the Fennec Foxes of Algeria to secure a victory over Burkina Faso with a 3-1 margin.

The Desert Foxes let a 1-0 lead slip and allowed Angola to snatch a draw on matchday one of the Africa Cup of Nations. Not the start that the North African team were hoping for.

They will need a better result on Saturday afternoon when they take on Group D leaders, Burkina Faso, at the Stade de Bouaké.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips



Draw no bet - Algeria @ 1.24 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 2.39 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Baghdad Bounedjah @ 2.90 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Stallions needed a penalty in the sixth minute of added time to see off Mauritania, but the fact that they have three points in the bag is all that will matter to the 2013 runners-up.

A win for them all but secures their spot in the next round of the competition, something coach Hubert Velud will be looking forward to after his horrible experiences at the helm of several other African countries.

North Africans unbeaten in 22

The opening rounds of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations demonstrated that pedigreed teams won’t simply waltz into the knockout phase of the competition.

While Algeria are favourites to overturn Burkina Faso, the result isn’t guaranteed. The West African nation have won two consecutive games in a string of three wins from five.

The last time they lost to the Desert Foxes was in 2013, having drawn their World Cup qualifiers on both occasions in 2021.

Djamel Belmadi’s side haven’t lost in regulation time in their last 22 internationals but their draw against Angola suggests that Burkina Faso may come away with at least a point if their opponents aren’t clinical enough.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 1: Draw no bet - Algeria @ 1.24 with Betway

High goal averages

Burkina Faso enjoy a record of having scored in 15 consecutive Africa Cup of Nations games. They’ve also found the net on nine occasions in their last five matches.

Even though it was from the spot, scoring becomes a habit and Velud will know that the Algerian defence is not impenetrable.

Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore hasn’t featured much for his club this term because of injury but has scored two in two for his country.

Algeria’s attacking arsenal is one of the best on paper and can pierce any defence. They’ve netted 12 goals in their previous five fixtures at an average of 2.4 goals per game.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 2.39 with Betway

Brilliant Bounedjah

At the age of 32, Baghdad Bounedjah is still proving efficient in front of goal. The Al-Sadd forward has scored consecutively in his last two caps for Algeria.

He netted the first goal after just 18 minutes against Angola and would have had an eye-catching overhead goal to his name had it not been for the offside flag.

In his last four games for his club, Bounedjah scored three times and landed three assists. He’s certainly a player that Burkina Faso will struggle to keep quiet on Saturday.