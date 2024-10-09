After three rounds of Betway Premiership action, Orlando Pirates offer enticing odds on winning it all

They’ve been the bridesmaids so often but hardly ever the bride in recent times. They are 5.00 odds on to win the Betway Premiership this season.

Orlando Pirates are a realistic option for winning the PSL title outright this term, which we’ll explain throughout this article.

Hot streak

Pundits and football fans alike have taken notice of the start that Orlando Pirates have made to their season.

At the start of the campaign, the Sea Robbers were 14.80 odds on to win the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

However, that price has shortened considerably, primarily because of their hot streak. They’ve established themselves as serious contenders through their results on the pitch.

Pirates have matched Mamelodi Sundowns’ points tally from the first three league games of the season and enter this international break in second place, but only on goal difference.

The Sowetan giants are on a seven-game winning run and haven’t yet tasted defeat. Their last competitive defeat came in the penultimate game of last season’s league campaign.

Since then, Jose Riveiro’s charges have been unbeaten in 13 competitive fixtures, turning them into likely candidates to stop Sundowns from an eighth consecutive league title.

The captain of the ship

Jose Riveiro has turned out to be a masterstroke hire from Dr Irvin Khosa and his team. He joined Pirates as a relatively unknown and was often called derogatory names because of it.

When he signed on the dotted line, he said, “I have been hired by the club. We are going to work to make history together and build a team we are all proud of. I don’t spend time thinking about what people say about me. My work must do the talking for me.”

Now, three years later, he has made true that statement and turned Pirates into a serious team once more.



Despite losing two of his assistants who returned home, Riveiro stayed the course, forgoing time with his family back in Spain.

His influence has become undeniable and he now has a set of players who are willing to run through brick walls for him.

Teenage midfielder, Relebohile Mofokeng came out after their MTN 8 triumph and said, “The only important thing is we work and get along well together, so, I will be happy he stayed for an extended time. Staying with him is a good thing because he helps us with a lot of things. I would love to stay with him for another season.”

Clearly, the players have a fantastic relationship with the coach, which is part of the reason for their success so far. The continuity that Riveiro has enjoyed means Pirates will be difficult to stop this season.

Winning is a habit

In their short time under Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates have secured five trophies and two runner-up finishes in the league.

However, they recently created history by winning the MTN 8 tournament for a third consecutive year, making them the first PSL club to do so.

While it allows them to permanently keep the trophy, Mabakabaka and the Happy People will no doubt be eyeing the big prize - the Betway Premiership title.

We’ve often heard players and managers talk about winning becoming a habit and the Sea Robbers are enjoying a purple patch at the moment.

If they can continue winning games, they will certainly be challenging for the PSL trophy this term and may even beat the odds and bag the title of league champions.

