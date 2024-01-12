AC Milan vs Roma Predictions and Betting Tips: Milan to edge out Roma

We share predictions and tips for Sunday’s Serie A clash between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro, including 2.80 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

+

After the devastation of being knocked out of the Coppa Italia quarter-finals during the week, both AC Milan and Roma will want to bounce back in the league.

The Rossoneri are trying to keep up with their rivals, Inter and Juve, at the top of the league table and can’t afford to drop any points when Roma stroll into town.

Milan have been in decent league form, remaining unbeaten in four games on the bounce, sandwiched between losses to Atalanta in Serie A and the cup on Wednesday night.

AC Milan vs Roma Betting Tips

Double chance - AC Milan/Draw @ 1.31 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.93 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Olivier Giroud @ 2.80 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Roma have had an indifferent season so far, winning just once in their last five league matches.

The Giallorossi will be without their manager on the touchline on Sunday after José Mourinho was given a red card in their encounter with Atalanta last weekend.

Without their influential tactician on the sidelines, the visitors might have a tough night.

Fatigue setting in

Playing four fixtures in the space of 11 days has certainly impacted both teams with some evidence of fatigue creeping into their performances.

However, Milan boasts a positive record against Roma, winning three of their last five league meetings with each other.

The last time Roma recorded a win over their hosts was in 2019 when Mourinho was still at Tottenham.

The Portuguese boss has never tasted league victory over the Rossoneri since taking over.

Of their 29 clashes with each other, 10 have resulted in a draw, accounting for 34% of their total meetings.

AC Milan vs Roma Betting Tip 1: Double chance - AC Milan/ Draw @ 1.31 with Betway

Attacking talent on both sides

Whenever these two meet, there tend to be goals. 72% of their battles have had both teams find the back of the net.

Roma’s attack is enviable with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala and Andrea Belotti making up 52% of the team’s goals in Serie A this season.

Unlocking defences comes naturally to them, which is why the Giallorossi have scored the third most goals in the division (31).

Milan scored four more goals than the visitors this term (35) and are quite efficient in front of goal, averaging 1.84 goals per game.

Stefano Pioli can rely on his centre-forwards and other attackers like Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão for goals.

AC Milan vs Roma Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.93 with Betway

Challenge for the Golden Boot

Olivier Giroud has enjoyed his time in Italy. Last season, the French striker notched up 13 goals and he’s already scored nine times after 19 matches this term.

Giroud scored a spot kick in last week’s 3-0 over Empoli and is always hungry for goals.

Being second in the race for the Golden Boot should offer him extra motivation to find the back of the net on Sunday night.