Get Your Egypt vs Ghana Betting Offer from Betway

Check Betway AFCON betting offers for Egypt vs Ghana match. Register an account and claim a R50 Free Bet with Betway to bet on AFCON. 18+, T&Cs apply

In this guide, we present how to claim the Betway betting offers for Egypt vs Ghana.

Egypt will face Ghana in matchday 2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 6:00 pm in a game that will likely decide the winners of Group B. Continue reading this guide as we show you how to get the Betway welcome offer and other AFCON bonuses.

Egypt vs Ghana - Betway Special AFCON Offer

For the African Cup of Nations, Betway has released a special offer for bettors: the first 200 players that sign up with the code BETCON will receive an additional R50 extra bet. This is a very interesting and exclusive for the AFCON.

How Does the Betway Offer Work for the Egypt vs Ghana match ?

Take advantage of the Betway AFCON exclusive offer to bet on the Egypt vs Ghana football game. This bonus is available for new customers who are signing up for the first time on the platform, only for the time of the competition and until 200 players have taken advantage of the offer.

So if you claim the offer by registering for the first time on Betway before the Egypt vs Ghana match, you will dispose of R50 to bet on the match.

How to Claim the Betway Egypt vs Ghana Offer?

Getting the Betway welcome bonus is simple. The steps below explain how to claim it:

Go to the Betway website on your phone or computer. Launch the Betway app if you have it. Tap the ‘Sign Up' tab at the top right area of the homepage. Complete the registration process with your personal details. Input the Betway BETCON code in the corresponding named "I have a Sign Up code". Undergo FICA verification by providing your verification documents. Make your first deposit and use the deposit amount to bet on sports 3 times on odds of 3.0 or higher.

The bonus will become available immediately after completing the wagering criteria. You may now use it to bet on the Egypt vs Ghana game.

Betway Egypt vs Ghana Offer T&Cs

Like every other bonus offer, the Betway Egypt vs Ghana Offer has a few terms and conditions. These conditions, including the wagering requirements, ensure that players can successfully withdraw their winnings from the bonus afterwards.

You can find the T&Cs below: