The first international break of the 2024-25 season presents an array of good value wagers in the both teams to score market on fixtures from around the world. Read below for our best BTTS tips this week.

In the 2022-23 Nations League, 35 of 55 teams saw BTTS hit in at least half of their matches.

11 teams scored over 1.5 goals per match in 2023 AFCON qualifying.

16 UEFA teams conceded over 1.5 goals per match in the 2022-23 Nations League.

Match BTTS Odds Portugal vs Croatia 1.95 Kazakhstan vs Norway 2.00 France vs Italy 1.85 Slovenia vs Austria 1.72 Ghana vs Angola 2.25 Brazil vs Ecuador 2.20 Wales vs Turkey 1.90

Portugal vs Croatia

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal played out consecutive goalless draws at the Euros. That’s very out-of-character for a Martinez team, and very unusual for a Portuguese side which scored so freely during Euros qualifying.

Both teams to score has landed in three of Croatia’s last four matches.

Kazakhstan vs Norway

Both teams have scored in seven of Kazakhstan’s last three matches and seven of their last nine. BTTS has paid out in four of Norway’s last five, with their defence only keeping clean sheets against Jordan, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, and Kosovo over the last 12 months.

Erling Haaland and co. are bound to score, and Norway’s defence doesn’t seem capable of keeping a clean sheet.

France vs Italy

Didier Deschamps’ France are not renowned for playing end-to-end football in tournaments. They are more entertaining to watch in the Nations League and qualifying campaigns, though, which should lead to a decent match against Italy.

Italy’s attack isn’t the most fearsome in Europe, but they have still scored against England (twice), Spain, the Netherlands, and Croatia since the start of last year. There is enough quality to threaten there.

Slovenia vs Austria

Both teams have scored in six of Austria’s last seven matches. Ralf Rangnick’s side captured the imagination of neutrals at the Euros with their high press and willingness to attack. Before their draws with England and Portugal, Slovenia saw BTTS land in four consecutive matches.

Austria have only failed to score twice since June 2022 (both against France).

Ghana vs Angola

Both teams scored in four of Angola’s six qualifying matches for the last Africa Cup of Nations. BTTS has landed in Ghana’s last seven matches, including a 4-3 win over the Central African Republic last time out.

There was a 1-0 and a 1-1 when these teams met last year. We are expecting more goals this time around with how frequently BTTS has paid out in Ghana’s matches in 2024.

Brazil vs Ecuador

Both teams have scored in five of Ecuador’s last six matches, including their 1-1 draw with Argentina in the Copa America quarter-finals. Despite two goalless draws during the Copa America, Brazil have seen BTTS land in five of their last seven matches.

Those goalless draws at the only clean sheets Brazil have kept in their last seven matches. We fancy Ecuador to get on the scoresheet here.

Wales vs Turkey

Both teams scored in four of Turkey’s five matches at Euro 2024. These two teams played out a 1-1 draw in November last year. Since June 2023, BTTS has paid out in 10 of Turkey’s 15 matches.

Wales have failed to score in three consecutive matches, but they had scored in six straight before that. This Turkey defence is bound to give them some chances.