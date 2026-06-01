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Tahiti Overview
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울산 HD FC vs 제주SK FC
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[GOAL 현장] ‘이동경 두 경기 연속골+트로야크 데뷔골’ 울산, 제주 2-1 제압... 신바람 3연승
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Standings
K리그1
Form
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
+/-
PTS
Form
6
인천 유나이티드 FC
15
6
3
6
21
17
4
21
W
L
W
D
L
7
FC안양
15
4
8
3
19
16
3
20
W
D
D
D
L
8
제주SK FC
15
5
3
7
13
16
-3
18
L
L
W
W
L
9
부천FC 1995
15
4
5
6
11
15
-4
17
W
D
L
L
W
10
대전하나시티즌
15
4
4
7
17
16
1
16
L
L
L
D
W
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