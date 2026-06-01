Tahiti

Tahiti Overview

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Standings

K리그1 crestK리그1

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
6인천 유나이티드 FC crest인천 유나이티드 FC156362117421
W
L
W
D
L
7FC안양 crestFC안양154831916320
W
D
D
D
L
8제주SK FC crest제주SK FC155371316-318
L
L
W
W
L
9부천FC 1995 crest부천FC 1995154561115-417
W
D
L
L
W
10대전하나시티즌 crest대전하나시티즌154471716116
L
L
L
D
W
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