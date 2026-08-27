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Egnatia

Egnatia Overview

Women's NXGN 2026 GFX

NXGN 2026: Top 25 teenage talents in women's football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

NXGNS. Schertenleib
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August 2026
Europa League Qualification
Lillestroem badge
Lillestroem
LIL
2
Egnatia badge
Egnatia
EGN
1
FT
agg 2 - 1
Kategoria Superiore
Vora badge
Vora
VRA
Egnatia badge
Egnatia
EGN
September 2026
Kategoria Superiore
Egnatia badge
Egnatia
EGN
Skenderbeu badge
Skenderbeu
SKE
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Standings

Kategoria Superiore crestKategoria Superiore

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Laci crestLaci21103214
W
D
2Egnatia crestEgnatia11003033
W
3Vora crestVora11001013
W
4Vllaznia crestVllaznia20203302
D
D
5Elbasani crestElbasani20202202
D
D
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite Vasco x Cruzeiro - Campeonato Brasileiro - 29/08/2026
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