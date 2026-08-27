Egnatia Overview

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.
HARRISON, N.J. - Alyssa Thompson’s late winner secured the U.S. Women’s National Team's eighth SheBelieves Cup title on Saturday night, as the forward credited her sister and teammate Gisele Thompson for helping her perform in the biggest moments. The forward also mentioned why the move to Chelsea FC was vital for her growth as a player.