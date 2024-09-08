Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off their 2024 NFL campaign this Sunday when they host the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium.

For the first time in over two decades, the Patriots will take the field without Bill Belichick calling the shots. Jerod Mayo begins his journey as head coach in what promises to be a fresh chapter as New England squares off against Cincinnati.

Both teams will feature new faces under center compared to how they ended the 2023 season. The Patriots parted ways with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe after underwhelming performances, while the Bengals welcome back their star quarterback Joe Burrow, who missed the end of last season due to injury.

New England finds itself in full rebuild mode, with Jacoby Brissett taking over as quarterback and Alex Van Pelt stepping in as the new offensive coordinator, alongside several other adjustments to the coaching and management teams. The offseason hasn't exactly raised expectations for the Patriots, and training camp did little to change that perspective.

In stark contrast, Cincinnati enters the season with high hopes. They're the heavy favorites in this matchup and could potentially make it a tough opener for the visiting Patriots.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots NFL game, plus plenty more.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots: Date and kick-off time

The Bengals will take on the Patriots in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. That translates to 6:00 pm BST in the UK.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT/ 6:00 pm BST Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: DAZN

All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.

DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.

NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.

Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots team news & key players

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Bengals may have high hopes this season, but they’re not without their challenges, the most notable being Ja’Marr Chase holding out. The star wideout still has two years left on his deal but is pushing hard to become the highest-paid receiver in the league. Although he participated in Friday’s practice, his availability for Sunday’s game remains uncertain.

Then there's Joe Burrow, the face of the franchise. After injuries limited him to just 10 games last season, he’s eager to make a strong comeback and lead the team once more.

Cincinnati has brought in Zack Moss to fill the void left by Joe Mixon, who’s now with Houston. Chase Brown showed promise in his rookie campaign, and the Bengals are hopeful he can continue to develop.

The offensive line remains mostly intact with three returning starters on the interior, while first-round pick Amarius Mims has been added at tackle. Even after parting ways with Tyler Boyd, the receiving group is still packed with talent. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who notched five touchdowns for Miami last season, should be a valuable asset.

On defense, the Bengals face the challenge of replacing D.J. Reader, who signed with Detroit. The departure of defensive back Chidobe Awuzie further weakens the secondary. However, the additions of safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell could prove crucial, especially given last season’s struggles at the safety position.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed B. Hill Defensive tackle Questionable Ankle M. Jackson Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Mims Offensive tackle Out Pectoral D. Smith Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Leg B. Robbins Punter Injured Reserve Upper Leg D. Ivey Cornerback Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Evans Running back Injured Reserve Leg M. Murphy Defensive end Injured Reserve Knee K. Jenkins Defensive tackle Out Thumb D. Reader Defensive tackle Questionable Quadriceps T. Higgins Wide receiver Doubtful Hamstring C. Awuzie Cornerback Questionable Calf J. Chase Wide receiver Questionable Rest

New England Patriots team news

The New England Patriots have moved on from both Jones and Zappe, handing the reins to North Carolina's Drake Maye as their future quarterback. However, for now, veteran Jacoby Brissett will be the one starting the season under center.

Regardless of who's taking the snaps, finding open targets will be an uphill battle. New England lacks a true standout receiver and boasts one of the weakest receiving corps in the league.

The offense will heavily depend on their ground game, with Rhamondre Stevenson (who tallied 1,040 rushing yards on 210 carries last year) expected to shoulder the bulk of the workload. He'll be joined by Antonio Gibson, who was brought in to fill the gap left by Ezekiel Elliott.

On the defensive side, the Patriots should remain competitive in some matchups. The return of former first-round pick Christian Gonzalez, who impressed as a rookie before getting sidelined by injury, will bolster their secondary.

Alongside Jonathan Jones, they form a solid cornerback duo, with Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger adding strength as a dynamic safety pairing. However, the pass rush is a question mark, especially with the absence of key players like Matthew Judon and Christian Barmore.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Bourne Wide receiver Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Strange Guard Physically unable to perform Knee T. Wheatley Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Watts Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Abdomen S. Sow Guard Out Ankle J. Andrews Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mapu Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Gibson Running back Questionable Hip S. Takitaki Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee J. Jackson Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Peppers Safety Questionable Hip P. Brown Tight end Out Foot

