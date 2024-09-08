Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Stream & Start Time

The opening Sunday Night Football matchup of the season features a playoff rematch between the LA Rams and the Detroit Lions, with plenty of tension still lingering between the two teams.
Their last encounter came in January during the wildcard round of the 2023 playoffs, where the Lions narrowly edged out the Rams in a thrilling 24-23 victory. The game was fiercely competitive, fueled by the rich history between players on both sides.
Los Angeles posted a 10-7 record last year, finishing second in the NFC West and clinching a wild card spot. Meanwhile, Detroit ended the season at 12-5, winning the NFC North before falling short in the NFC Championship game.
Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time
The highly-anticipated game will take place at the Lions Ford Field Stadium in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 8 at 8:20 pm ET or 5:20 pm PT. That's a 1:20 am start on Monday (September 9) for UK fans.
|Date
|Sunday, September 8, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT
|Venue
|Lions Ford Field Stadium
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: DAZN
All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.
DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.
NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.
Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.
** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.
Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams team news & key players
Detroit Lions team news
The Lions are set to defend their NFC North crown against tough competition, but head coach Dan Campbell has kept much of the formula that led his team to playoff success last year. The dynamic backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery returns, having driven the Lions to tie for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (27) and finish fifth in rushing yards (2,311) during the 2023 campaign.
Jared Goff will have a wealth of offensive firepower at his disposal, with wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown stretching the field and tight end Sam LaPorta poised to build on a standout rookie year. Additionally, the team is eager to make Jameson Williams, their 2022 first-round pick, a focal point in the passing attack, as they’ve highlighted his significant progress throughout the offseason.
Lions injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Reader
|Defensive lineman
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|D. Bada
|Defensive tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|E. Moseley
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|M. Badgley
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|N. Muti
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|J. Cominsky
|Defensive lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|A. Green
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|C. Galvin
|Offensive lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|N. Lynn
|Defensive lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|D. Gilbert
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Norris
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Jefferson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Smith
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Jacobs
|Defensive back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Martin
|Defensive lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Leg
|M. Farniok
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. James
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|I. Melifonwu
|Safety
|Doubtful
|Ankle
|L. Strickland
|Safety
|Out
|Thumb
Los Angeles Rams team news
The Rams are heading into the game with several setbacks, dealing with a mix of injuries and suspensions.
Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss two games due to a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is also serving the first of his two-game suspension after violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
Right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Cobie Durant are listed as questionable, while seven players are all set to miss the game, being placed on injured reserve.
Despite facing a hostile crowd in January, Matthew Stafford delivered a composed performance, completing 25 of 36 passes for 367 yards, throwing two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Now back after a long offseason, Stafford will have a revamped receiving corps featuring Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, and promising rookie Jordan Whittington. The veteran quarterback will be eager to secure a win in Detroit, aiming to quiet the same Lions fans who once celebrated him.
Rams injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. McDermott
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|T. Higbee
|Tight end
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|L. Murchison
|Defensive tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Arm
|R. Havenstein
|Offensive lineman
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. Jackson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Spine
|E. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Biceps
|J. Jacobs
|Defensive back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Leveston
|Offensive lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|D. Kendrick
|Defensive back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|A. Goodlow
|Defensive end
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Brown
|Kicker
|Questionable
|Hip
|T. Tomlinson
|Defensive back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|B. Scott
|Running back
|Out
|Undisclosed
|D. Williams
|Defensive back
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring