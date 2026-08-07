Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

LaLiga

LaLiga Overview

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports

Madrid's Mastantuono joins Fiorentina

Fiorentina have secured one of the most exciting young talents in world football after officially confirming the arrival of Real Madrid starlet Franco Mastantuono. The Argentine international, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with a massive reputation, will spend the upcoming campaign in Italy to continue his rapid development.

F. MastantuonoReal Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League

Atletico Madrid open talks for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero

Atletico Madrid have initiated negotiations to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero as Diego Simeone seeks to reinforce his defensive unit. The 28-year-old Argentina international is widely expected to depart North London during the summer transfer window despite having signed a four-year contract extension at the club just last August.

TransfersC. Romero
imago-sport-1080732788.jpg

'I feel like I'm back' - Barca loanee Ter Stegen targets Ajax revival

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sent a defiant message after completing a season-long loan move from Barcelona to Ajax, insisting he is fully fit and ready to reignite his career. The 34-year-old German keeper, who struggled with persistent injuries in recent seasons, expressed his determination to secure regular action and rebuild his form in Amsterdam.

M. ter StegenAjax
More
Advertisement

LaLiga, fixtures & results

Friday 14 August
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Saturday 15 August
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
Sunday 16 August
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Athletic Bilbao crestAthletic Bilbao00000000
2Atletico Madrid crestAtletico Madrid00000000
3Barcelona crestBarcelona00000000
4Celta Vigo crestCelta Vigo00000000
5Deportivo Alaves crestDeportivo Alaves00000000
More

Wetten im Fokus

Value in der Ungewissheit: Wett-Tipps zum Auftakt der 2. Bundesliga
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Multiple ticketing options are in place for La Liga games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. 

To purchase La Liga tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. 

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats at La Liga matches on the secondary market on channels and aggregators such as StubHub. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy La Liga match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as Barcelona and Real Madrid for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.

Real Madrid are the most successful Spanish club, with 36 league titles, followed by Barcelona with 29. Barcelona has won the Spanish double (domestic league and cup success in the same season) a record nine times, ahead of Athletic Bilbao's five.