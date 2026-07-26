Michael Olise fancies a move to Real Madrid, according to reports, and the Spanish giants have now told Bayern Munich they are determined to sign the French winger. Just not this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Madrid have made their position clear to their German counterparts: they are ready to buy Olise the moment Bayern decide to sell. With Bayern intent on keeping him, that will not be happening this summer.

Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director, put it bluntly to journalist Maximilian Koch. "Olise's departure to Real Madrid is not a topic for discussion at all for us. We are looking forward to his return from holiday, and he will play an important role in the team next season as he did last season."