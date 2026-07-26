‘Inability to accept defeat’ - What it is like to play for Jose Mourinho as ex-Real Madrid & Roma star lifts the lid on ‘Special One’

In a revealing interview with Spanish publication MARCA, Mayoral reflected on his career managers. Having spent time together at Roma, where the forward made 56 appearances and scored 18 goals, he provided insight into what it is genuinely like to be managed by Mourinho. Despite not always starting, Mayoral admitted he thoroughly enjoyed the daily work.

"Above all, the training sessions. They were very competitive and very fun. Even though my situation was not ideal, I enjoyed training with him a lot," Mayoral explained, noting the sessions were typically short, lasting around 45 minutes to one hour, but incredibly intense and always with the ball.