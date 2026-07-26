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‘Convinced it will happen’ - Man City striker Erling Haaland tipped for future Real Madrid transfer by former team-mate
'He would reach a higher level at Madrid'
Haaland has established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in world football at Manchester City, but speculation regarding a future move to Real Madrid continues to circulate. Eikrem, who witnessed the striker's early professional development at Molde, believes the forward will eventually don the famous white shirt.
Speaking in an interview with Diario AS, Eikrem expressed his certainty about the transfer: "I think it is something that could perfectly happen. In fact, I am convinced it will happen someday. I would not say I am completely certain, but I do see many possibilities. Real Madrid’s power of attraction around the world is immense, and although he is at a great club like City, I think he would reach a higher level at Madrid."
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Sharing the stage with superstars
Real Madrid have built a formidable squad overflowing with attacking talent, boasting names such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham. While integrating another massive star into that lineup might seem complicated, Eikrem insists that Haaland would have no issues adjusting to life alongside such elite players in the Spanish capital.
The former Manchester United youth team star elaborated on his compatriot's temperament: "The best players in the world play there, and Erling is one of them. I believe he would score a huge number of goals, fit in well, win over the fans, and enjoy playing surrounded by so many great stars who are as good as he is."
Leaving his ego at the door
Despite his meteoric rise and status as a global icon following a successful World Cup campaign with Norway, Haaland remains grounded. Eikrem highlighted the striker's humility and excellent locker room presence as key reasons why a move to Spain would be seamless.
Eikrem said: "I’m sure he would fit in very well. Haaland does not cause problems. He is a humble person who works hard, he does not seek to take all the spotlight, he has a good relationship with his teammates, and he adapts to any situation. He is someone who is empathetic and has a good character. I’m sure there would be no ego problems, at least from his side."
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What comes next for Haaland?
Haaland remains fully committed to Manchester City for the 2026-27 campaign, focusing on securing more silverware under new manager Enzo Maresca.
While a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid seems highly unlikely this summer due to their recent spending, the Spanish club have historically pursued their top targets relentlessly. Fans will closely monitor the striker's situation as the seasons progress to see if this predicted switch materialises.
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