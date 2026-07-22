Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Africa Cup of Nations

Africa Cup of Nations Overview

Ballon d'Or Power Rankings GFX

BDO Power Rankings: Has Yamal done enough to usurp Kane?

With the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly presumably disappearing into the rearview mirror, the battle for the Ballon d'Or hasn't felt so open for the best part of 20 years, with countless players now beginning each campaign believing they have a chance of claiming the most prestigious individual prize football has to offer. Ousmane Dembele emerged from a career plagued by injuries and inconsistencies to win the Golden Ball in 2025, and he was among a crowded field of contenders again in 2026.

Power rankingsBallon d'Or
More
Advertisement

Africa Cup of Nations, fixtures & results

Tuesday 13 January
Senegal badge
Senegal
SEN
1
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
0
FT
Nigeria badge
Nigeria
NGA
0
Morocco badge
Morocco
MAR
0
FT
pen 2 - 4
Friday 16 January
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
0
Nigeria badge
Nigeria
NGA
0
FT
pen 2 - 4
Saturday 17 January
Senegal badge
Senegal
SEN
0
Morocco badge
Morocco
MAR
3
FT
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Guangdong GZ-Power crestGuangdong GZ-Power17114231161537
D
W
W
W
D
2Nantong Zhiyun FC crestNantong Zhiyun FC168622012830
W
D
W
D
L
3Shenzhen Juniors crestShenzhen Juniors178542721629
W
L
D
D
D
4Guangxi Hengchen crestGuangxi Hengchen1685330191129
W
D
W
W
W
5Yanbian Longding crestYanbian Longding1778224141029
D
W
D
W
W
More

Apostas em destaque

Odds Copa do Brasil 2026: Palmeiras é favorito
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Egypt are the team who have won the most AFCON titles in history, with seven to their name. It was in 1957, the inaugural edition of AFCON, where Egypt attained glory. They would go on to add three more trophies before the turn of the century (1957, 1986, 1998), before completing a threepeat in 2006, 2008, and 2010.

The first-ever AFCON featured just three teams. Between 1968 and 1990, eight teams featured in the tournament. An expansion in 1992 saw 12 teams feature in AFCON, and 16 from 1998. The latest expansion in 2019, though, sees 24 teams fight for glory.

Cameroon legend Rigobert Song set the record of most AFCON appearances in 2010, playing in his 36th game in the tournament. That record was equalled by Ghanaian icon Andre Ayew in 2024.

Cameroon icon Samuel Eto'o leads the all-time goalscoring charts with an impressive 18 goals over the course of 29 matches during six different tournaments.

Egypt's Essam El Hadary is the oldest player ever to play in AFCON at the age of 44 years and 21 days. He achieved this feat in 2017 during Egypt's 2-1 loss to Cameroon.

Former Ghana defender Joseph Odoi made his AFCON debut in 1984 at the age of 15 years and 164 days, becoming the youngest player ever to feature in the African Cup of Nations.

Samuel Eto'o, Mohamed Salah, Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba, Jay-Jay Okocha, Sadio Mane, Roger Milla, Ahmed Hassan, George Weah, etc, are some of the biggest names to have featured in the African Cup of Nations.

Charles Gyamfi, Hassan Shehata, Herve Renard, and Avram Grant are some of the most famous coaches to have led their respective teams at AFCON.