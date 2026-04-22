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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) responded regarding the possibility of changing the away-goals rule, which has sparked controversy in the continent’s competitions.

The European football association (UEFA) abolished the rule that gives an advantage to the team that scores away from home, since the 2021-2022 season, while CAF continues to rely on this rule, amid calls to change it.

This rule determined the second side of the African Confederation Cup final for this season, as Algeria’s USM Alger qualified to face Egypt’s Zamalek, after eliminating Morocco’s Olympique Safi, with a 1-1 draw on the latter’s ground, noting that the first-leg match in Algeria ended in a goalless draw.

Youssef Al-Mouti, Olympique Safi’s goalkeeper, criticized CAF for continuing to rely on this rule, as he said in media statements after the elimination: “The current laws in force in African club competitions are the direct reason for Safi’s exit, despite not suffering any defeat in both matches. Africa is still years behind Europe.”

He added: “CAF must intervene to amend its regulations urgently to do justice to clubs, and I call for abolishing the away-goals advantage rule because it is unfair and does not reflect technical superiority.”

In the same context, press reports claimed that CAF opened the discussion about changing this rule starting from next season 2026-2027.

But Luxolo September, CAF’s media official, responded by saying that changing the rule is not on the table at the present time.

He said in his statements to Kooora: “CAF reviews the competition regulations annually in a comprehensive manner, and regarding the controversy over the away-goals rule, it is known that this discussion is not limited to Africa only, but is raised globally.”

The CAF official added: “If the federation decides to open an official discussion about this rule, that will be announced.”

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Exclusive to Kooora.. CAF responds to reports of moving the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

“Independent committees”

When asked about the date of issuing decisions regarding the events of the Safi–USM Alger match, Luxolo September did not specify a specific date, contenting himself with saying: “This case is still under investigation, and it has been referred to the competent independent bodies within CAF.”

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The match witnessed chaotic events, after the fans entered the pitch, which led to postponing the starting whistle for about an hour and a half. CAF is expected to issue its official decisions in the coming days.

Regarding the press reports that confirm CAF’s intention to punish Patrice Bomel, the coach of Espérance of Tunisia, because of his media statements, September commented, saying: “The independent judicial bodies within CAF are the competent الجهات to look into such cases, and the administration cannot intervene in them. The decision in this regard goes back to the disciplinary committee.”

Bomel had attacked the Somali Omar Abdelkader Artan, the referee of the match between Espérance and Sundowns in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final, the match in which the South African team secured its qualification to the final match.

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