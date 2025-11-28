Ballon d'Or Power Rankings GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Ballon d'Or 2026 Power Rankings: Declan Rice overtakes Lamine Yamal while Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe continue to make early Golden Ball running

With the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly now disappearing into the rearview mirror, the battle for the Ballon d'Or hasn't felt so open for the best part of 20 years, with countless players beginning the campaign believing they have a chance of claiming the most prestigious individual prize football has to offer. Ousmane Dembele emerged from a career plagued with inconsistencies to win the Golden Ball in 2025, and he is among a crowded field of contenders as the 2026 race gets going.

Dembele largely secured the award off the back of his performances in helping Paris Saint-Germain win their first European Cup, and the Champions League is yet again likely to have a big say on the Ballon d'Or battle this time around. However, it's also a World Cup year, so there is a chance that the eventual winner doesn't emerge until the summer in North America.

Don't forget, too, that there is the Africa Cup of Nations running from late December and into January, meaning there could be some players who don't only shine for their clubs but also impress at two major tournaments over the course of the campaign.

The Ballon d'Or race is a marathon not a sprint, and it's worth bearing in mind that Dembele didn't emerge as a potential victor until midway through the 2024-25 campaign. However, with the European season fully up and running, so too are GOAL's Power Rankings, as we track the likeliest winners of the Golden Ball over the coming weeks and months:

Previous update: October 24, 2025. Players dropping out: Nuno Mendes, Bukayo Saka, Vinicius Jr & Pedri.

  • FBL-MAR-AFR-CAF-AWARDSAFP

    10Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) ↔️

    In 2025-26: Eight assists, nine clean sheets. Won UEFA Super Cup.

    Widely regarded as the best right-back in the world, Hakimi placed sixth in the 2025 Ballon d'Or voting after a season in which he contributed as much to the PSG attack as he did to ensure they remained solid at the back. One of the leaders within Luis Enrique's squad, the Moroccan's performances will again have a large bearing on the French champions' fortunes at home and on the continent.

    Hakimi had made a decent start to the season before suffering an ankle injury in late October, and what places him so high in our rankings is the potential for him to shine on the international stage. Morocco reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and have the strongest squad among the African qualifiers for 2026, meaning another deep run isn't beyond the realms of possibility. Before that, the Atlas Lions are the favourites to triumph on home soil at AFCON, with Hakimi - the newly-crowned African Footballer of the Year - set to be the face of the tournament if can prove his fitness ahead of kick-off.

    • Advertisement
  • Chelsea FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    9Estevao (Chelsea) 🆕

    In 2025-26: 10 goals, one assist.

    This might feel a little 'pie in the sky', but there is definitely a logic behind Estevao emerging as a Ballon d'Or contender over the course of the campaign. The teenager has quickly become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge following a series of eye-catching performances, and he announced himself to the European audience with his superb strike in Chelsea's Champions League win over Barcelona.

    There is a world where Estevao becomes the Blues' main attacking outlet by the end of the season, while the evidence of the past few international breaks suggests that it will be he rather than Vinicius Jr that Brazil will be looking to for inspiration as they aim to win a sixth World Cup during the summer. That might be a lot to ask of an 18-year-old, but Estevao has shown so far that he is up to the task.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    8Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich) 🆕

    In 2025-26: 13 goals, seven assists. Won DFL-Supercup.

    Liverpool fans might be forgiven for wondering whether their season might not be in such turmoil had Luis Diaz not been sold over the summer. The versatile forward played an important role in the Reds' title triumph of 2024-25, but his desire for a new challenge led to the Anfield outfit accepting a €75 million (£65.5m/$88m) bid from Bayern Munich for the Colombia international.

    Diaz hasn't looked back since, having struck up a fine understanding with Harry Kane and the rest of his Bayern team-mates. Some of his strikes in the Bundesliga have been stunning, while his double to beat PSG in the Champions League was the kind of match-winning display that catches Ballon d'Or voters' eyes, even if his subsequent red card means he won't be seen again in the competition until January at the earliest.

    Factor in Diaz will be playing at his first World Cup this summer, and he has all the makings of a Golden Ball contender.

  • FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    7Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) 🆕

    In 2025-26: 11 goals, 11 assists. Won DFL-Supercup.

    Anyone who predicted that Michael Olise would struggle to make the step up from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich has been sorely mistaken, with the wideman having strung together a year or so of fantastic performances for the Bundesliga champions. Equally capable of scoring as he is creating goals for others, the 23-year-old has grown into one of the most fearsome forward players in the German top flight while also making his mark on the Champions League.

    Olise's club performances have also helped him lock down a starting spot despite intense competition for places in the France line-up. As such, he could be one of the stars of the upcoming World Cup for one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-TOTTENHAMAFP

    6Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain) ⬆️

    In 2025-26: Five goals, eight assists. Won UEFA Super Cup.

    Vitinha has come a long way from his underwhelming loan spell at Wolves five years ago to finishing on the Ballon d'Or podium in 2025, and the PSG dictator-in-chief is now regarded by many as the best midfielder on the planet. Certainly, he has played in such a fashion to begin the new season, and even looks to be adding more goal and assist output to his game, as highlighted by his hat-trick to beat Tottenham in the Champions League.

    He will also form part of a Portugal squad next summer that, after winning the Nations League, has a genuine belief that they can triumph at the World Cup. Should they do so, then Vitinha will likely have played a massive part.

  • Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2025-26Getty Images

    5Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) ⬇️

    In 2025-26: Six goals, 11 assists.

    The bookmakers' favourite heading into the season, Yamal is well on course to become the first player under the age of 21 to win the Ballon d'Or, and he wouldn't even have to win it in 2026 to do so! The Barcelona teenager's performances in the latter stages of last season's Champions League saw him emerge in the eyes of many as the finest footballer in the world, and his runners-up finish behind Dembele in the Golden Ball voting was testament to that.

    There are those who still believe he needs to produce more decisive moments in the biggest games, while there are concerns that the number of matches Yamal has played at such a young age are leading to an increase in injury problems. Barca, meanwhile, look well short of being Champions League contenders right now, meaning Yamal might need to lean heavily on his displays for Spain at the World Cup if he is to take home the Ballon d'Or.

  • Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    4Declan Rice (Arsenal) 🆕

    In 2025-26: Three goals, eight assists.

    Rice announced himself as one of the world's elite midfielders with his performances against Real Madrid in last season's Champions League, and the Arsenal man has gone from strength to strength since. Rice is now one of the Gunners' most important players as they go in search of not just the Premier League title but also a first-ever Champions League triumph, after making a perfect start to their European campaign.

    Rice's driving runs, defensive contributions and set-piece deliveries mean games rarely pass him by, while he is also a certain starter for a Thomas Tuchel-led England side that is looking more than capable of ending 60 years of hurt by winning the 2026 World Cup.

  • Italy v Norway - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    3Erling Haaland (Manchester City) ↔️

    In 2025-26: 32 goals, three assists.

    After an underwhelming season by his own lofty standards, Haaland has gone into 'Terminator mode' to start the new campaign, becoming a one-man battering ram for Manchester City as they aim to re-establish themselves as challengers for both the Premier League and Champions League. Already well on his way to a third Golden Boot in four seasons, defences have been powerless to stop the 25-year-old thus far.

    Haaland's stunning start would have put him in the Ballon d'Or conversation anyway, but his chances this time are boosted by Norway's qualification for the World Cup, giving their star striker the chance to appear at a major tournament for the first time. The Scandinavians are unlikely to be among the favourites to win in North America, but Haaland could yet use the global stage to put a bow on his Golden Ball bid if all goes well at club level.

  • FBL-EUR-CHL-OLYMPIAKOS-REAL MADRIDAFP

    2Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) ↔️

    In 2025-26: 27 goals, six assists.

    Is this the year Mbappe finally gets his hands on the Ballon d'Or? Almost from the moment he emerged as a teenager at Monaco, the forward has been anointed a future Golden Ball winner. But, as he approaches his 27th birthday, Mbappe is still waiting for his opportunity to stand atop the podium in Paris.

    So far, he could have done little more to give himself the best chance possible to end that wait, with Mbappe having carried Real Madrid to the top of La Liga with a number of match-winning goals. He has also saved the best international performances of his career for World Cups, and so expect the France captain to go the distance in this race.

  • FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    1Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) ↔️

    In 2025-26: 29 goals, three assists. Won DFL-Supercup.

    There will always be those who don't fully appreciate Kane, but now that he has got the trophy monkey off his back that so many used to question him over the years, the Bayern Munich striker looks like a man on a mission, utterly determined to show that he is also worthy of individual recognition after starting the campaign at a record-breaking pace.

    As well as scoring mountains of goals, Kane has showcased his all-round game to devastating effect for the Bundesliga champions, and if he can maintain this form, then further silverware will be coming his way at the end of the season. England fans, meanwhile, are praying that their captain doesn't again run out of steam before the summer, with Kane key to the Three Lions' hopes of ending their agonising wait for a major honour at international level.