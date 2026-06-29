AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Overview

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth - Premier League

Bournemouth reject Arsenal move for Scott

Arsenal have seen an opening enquiry for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott firmly rejected as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his engine room. Despite the player's soaring reputation, the Cherries have no intention of sanctioning a deal for one of their most prized assets this summer.

ArsenalA. Scott
Premier League trophy Arsenal Manchester City United

EPL fixtures 26-27: Opened weekend, final day & derby dates

The Premier League fixture list for 2026-27 has been released. Arsenal will be looking to defend their title, while the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have sights locked on the ultimate prize. Coventry are back in the big time after a 25-year absence, while several managerial changes mean that new eras are being ushered in across the division. Here, GOAL picks out the most notable matches from what promises to be another thrilling top-flight campaign.

Premier LeagueArsenal
Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Explained: Premier League rule changes for 2026-27

The Premier League has announced a comprehensive suite of mandatory law changes and officiating guidelines ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Developed in tandem with PGMOL and informed by an extensive annual football survey, the updates heavily target time-wasting tactics while refining the threshold for video assistant referee interventions.

Premier LeagueArsenal
dembele

PSG target Bournemouth sensation as ideal Dembele successor

Paris Saint-Germain have identified a promising Premier League talent as the ideal long-term successor to Ousmane Dembele. Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi has caught the attention of the French champions following the 19-year-old's impressive performances in England, sparking intense speculation about a potential blockbuster return to his homeland.

Paris Saint-GermainO. Dembele
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1AFC Bournemouth crestAFC Bournemouth00000000
2Arsenal crestArsenal00000000
3Aston Villa crestAston Villa00000000
4Brentford crestBrentford00000000
5Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion00000000
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Betting spotlight

England vs DR Congo predictions: Three Lions meet Leopards
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Frequently asked questions

Bournemouth were formed from the remains of a local club called Boscombe St. John's Institute Football Club and was renamed to Boscombe F.C. in 1899. More than 20 years later, the club changed its name to Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic Football Club, before renaming themselves to AFC Bournemouth in 1971. Fun fact: the 'AFC' in AFC Bournemouth is not an abbreviation, it's just a part of the name.

American businessman Bill Foley, in a partnership with Cannae Holdings Inc, completed the total takeover of Bournemouth in December 2022. Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan and Kosmos Founder Nullah Sarker lead the minority ownership group.

Bournemouth's stadium is the Dean Court, commonly known as Vitality Stadium for sponsorship reasons. Bournemouth have been playing their games at this venue since December 1910.

Vitality Stadium has a capacity of 11,307, making it the second-smallest ground in Premier League history in terms of capacity, behind Luton Town's Kenilworth Road.

Bournemouth have not won a single major trophy yet.

Bournemouth have not won any Premier League / first division titles throughout their history. However, they bagged 48 points in the 2023-24 campaign, their best-ever tally.

Cherries legend Steve Fletcher, who spent 19 years of his 24-year playing career at Bournemouth, is the club's record-appearance maker. Fletcher, a forward by trade, made 728 appearances for the club and scored 121 goals.

Ron Eyre scored 229 goals in 378 games for Bournemouth between 1924 and 1933, making him the club's all-time top scorer.

Dominic Solanke, Aaron Ramsdale, Callum Wilson, Nathan Ake, Jermain Defoe, Eddie Howe, and Gavin Peacock are some of the most famous players to have played for Bournemouth. The club even managed to sign George Best at one point!

Harry Redknapp, Sean O'Driscoll, and Eddie Howe are among Bournemouth's most prominent managers ever.

Bournemouth are nicknamed The Cherries. While there's some debate regarding the origins of the nickname, it is widely believed that it is based on the cherry-red striped jerseys that the team plays in. Secondly, it is also believed that the nickname is derived from the cherry orchards in the Cooper-Dean Estate, located right next to Dean Court.

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