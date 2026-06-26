When were Brighton & Hove Albion founded?

Edgar Everest, an official of the Sussex Football Association, founded Brighton United in 1897. Then, in the wake of the collapse of the club in 1900, Brighton & Hove Rangers were formed, before suffering the same fate a year later. Finally, the manager of Brighton United, John Jackson, formed a club at the Seven Stars pub in Ship Street in 1901 called Brighton & Hove United, before changing its name to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Who are the owners of Brighton & Hove Albion?

Legendary English sports bettor Tony Bloom is the majority shareholder and the current chairman of Brighton. He bought the club in 2009.

What is Brighton & Hove Albion's stadium called?

Brighton & Hove Albion play all their home games at The Amex (American Express Stadium). The Seagulls have been playing their games at this venue, also known as the Falmer Stadium, since 2011.

What is Amex Stadium's capacity?

The capacity of The Amex is 31,876 and has undergone several renovations since it opened in 2011 with an initial capacity of 22,374 seats.

How many trophies have Brighton & Hove Albion won?

Brighton have won just a solitary title throughout their history, the 1910 FA Community Shield (or Charity Shield as it was known as the time).

How many Premier League (top flight) titles have Brighton & Hove Albion won?

Brighton are yet to lift an English top flight title, and only got promoted to the first division in the Premier League era ahead of the 2016-17 season, 34 years after they last played in the top flight.

Who has made the most appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion?

Ernie Wilson, who spent 14 years at the club between 1922 and 1936, is Brighton's record-appearance maker of all-time, featuring in 566 games.

Who is Brighton & Hove Albion's all-time top goalscorer?

English striker Tommy Cook, who is Brighton's first-ever player to play for England, is the club's leading goalscorer of all-time, finding the back of the net 123 times in 209 games. He also played county cricket for Sussex for 15 years.

Which famous players have played for Brighton & Hove Albion?

Alexis Mac Allister, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Tommy Cook, and Bobby Zamora are some of the most famous names to have donned the Brighton jersey.

Which famous managers have been in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion?

Roberto De Zerbi, Sami Hyppia, Liam Brady, and Gus Poyet are among the most famous Brighton managers ever.

What is Brighton & Hove Albion's nickname?