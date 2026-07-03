‘Run 1,000 marathons!’ - Why Cristiano Ronaldo may have another left in him at 2030 World Cup as ex-Man Utd team-mate explains what makes GOAT ‘robot’ unique

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has made a career out of silencing doubters and defying logic, with great pride being taken in proving any detractors wrong. More questions have been faced at the 2026 World Cup, but will they only serve to fuel the hottest of sporting firepits?

When that question was put to Saha, Ronaldo’s former Manchester United team-mate - speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the home of the best betting sites - told GOAL: “That's the problem, I think at some point he has to stop because he's clearly a human. But yes, he's playing like a robot.

“He has this quality body and his brain is not like a normal person. I don't think that even [Lionel] Messi has this kind of brain because Messi understands that he can't run as much as Cristiano. He just really knows that he will need the help of pretty much eight to nine players dedicated to his game, otherwise Messi won't be playing this way.

“Cristiano doesn't ask. He doesn't ask for help. He's saying, ‘I'm fit enough, I'm as good, I am like 35 years old, so I'm going to score with your support or not’. So this is really a big mentality that I respect.

“It's a big, big, big difference between those two. Even if they are two monsters, definitely I respect more this guy because you look at his stats - run nine-and-a-half or 10 or 11km. This is crazy numbers. He may have run 1,000 marathons now! It's crazy.”