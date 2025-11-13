‘Watching too many movies!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo responds to 1,000th goal in World Cup final question & is pressed on potential involvement at Euro 2028

He will be heading to a sixth World Cup regardless of what he has achieved on the personal front, with the evergreen 40-year-old as hungry as ever to savour tangible success. He has written plenty of Hollywood scripts down the years, allowing the history books to be rewritten, but is not giving too much thought to delivering a fairytale ending on American soil.

Quizzed on whether his 1,000th goal could come in the game that lands him a World Cup winners’ medal, Ronaldo said: “You've been watching too many movies, that would be too perfect. Getting back to reality, all this data makes me happy. A national team never depends on one player, but I like being able to make a difference with goals. It's always good to score goals, that's my position. I want to play in this next World Cup, otherwise I wouldn't be here, but let's take it step by step. If that happened, it would be a good sign, I'd end my career on a high note.”

