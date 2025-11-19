Goal.com
Author DP

Swati Bhatia

European football editor

Bio: An avid sports lover, Swati found her passion for football in her teens and has been following the game ever since. A devoted Manchester City supporter and Lionel Messi fan, she enjoys playing EA FC on her PS5 when she is not covering the sport. After completing her Master’s in Journalism in 2022, she has been working in sports media since 2019.

My Football Story: My football journey started later than most. Growing up in a country where cricket was everything, football wasn’t really on my radar, until the 2010 World Cup. That tournament changed everything. Watching Lionel Messi shine in South Africa made me fall in love with the game. Following him at Barcelona led me to discover Pep Guardiola, and when Pep moved on, so did my curiosity. That’s how Manchester City became a part of me. Now, City is the club I live and breathe, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez holding a special place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise:

• Premier League

• All things Manchester City

Favourite Footballing Memory: One dream I still hold onto is watching Lionel Messi live, but seeing him lift the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, even through my TV, was a moment I will never forget. In that moment, Messi had achieved everything, and somehow, it felt like I had too.

Articles by Swati Bhatia
  4. Germany v Slovakia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
    J. NagelsmannGermany

    No reason for Germany to fear England or France at World Cup - Matthaus

    Germany sealed their place at the 2026 World Cup with a dominant 6-0 win over Slovakia, and former captain Lothar Matthaus believes the team can challenge the likes of England, France and Portugal for the title despite a shaky qualifying campaign and recent tournament struggles. The 1990 World Cup winner insists there is no reason for fear if the team maintains the intensity shown in Monday's win.

  5. FBL-SPAIN-BARCELONA-LAPORTAAFP
    BarcelonaChampions League

    UEFA give green light to Barcelona for Camp Nou return

    Barcelona have received a major lift in their season after UEFA approved their request to return to Camp Nou for the Champions League. The iconic stadium has been closed for major refurbishment since 2023, forcing the team to play at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. The original return target was late 2024, but construction delays pushed the schedule back several times.

  6. Franco Mastantuono Lamine YamalGetty/GOAL
    F. MastantuonoL. Yamal

    Madrid youngster Mastantuono admits Yamal is better

    Franco Mastantuono has admitted that Lamine Yamal is currently winning the battle of the Clasico teenagers, but warns he is still developing following his arrival from River Plate in the summer. The Argentine has now spoken openly about his struggles with the pubalgia injury that has disrupted him in recent weeks and has also been troubling Barcelona’s Yamal.

  9. FBL-ITA-SERIEA-MILAN-ROMAAFP
    M. MaignanAC Milan

    Juventus push to sign Maignan amid Chelsea interest

    Juventus are preparing to make a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as contract talks between the French international and the Rossoneri stall, opening the door for a potential free summer transfer. The Bianconeri see Maignan as the perfect long-term replacement and are ready to challenge Chelsea, who have been tracking the player for months.

  1. Nicolas Jackson
    Bayern MunichN. Jackson

    No Jackson deal? Bayern line up Juventus option

    Nicolas Jackson’s time at Bayern Munich could be short-lived, as the German side are currently not planning to trigger the €65 million (£54m/$71m) purchase option in his loan deal. The Senegalese forward, who joined the Bundesliga giants from Chelsea on transfer deadline day, has struggled to earn regular minutes in Munich, with Harry Kane thriving up front.

  3. West Ham United FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    E. ten HagAjax

    Ten Hag rejects offer to return to Ajax

    The Ajax fairytale of Erik ten Hag and Marc Overmars will not be rewritten. Both the former manager and director, who were the key architects of Ajax’s dream Champions League run in 2019, have declined offers to return, with Overmars confirming that his chapter with the Eredivisie giants is 'over.'

  5. Bradley Barcola PSG 2025
    B. BarcolaLuis Enrique

    PSG 'weren't expecting' Bayern to be so dominant - Barcola

    Bayern Munich's dominance caught Paris Saint-Germain by surprise, winger Bradley Barcola admitted after his side suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against the German giants on Tuesday. A Luis Diaz double in the first-half put Bayern fully in control of the Champions League tie before the Colombian was sent off. A late goal from Joao Neves pulled one back as PSG pushed for an equaliser, but Barcola says the damage had already been done by their tame start.

  7. GFX Hansi Flick Robert LewandowskiGetty/GOAL
    R. LewandowskiH. Flick

    Flick: I don't know what's in Lewandowski's DNA!

    Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has praised Robert Lewandowski’s professionalism and influence amid reports the club are not planning to offer him a new contract. The German coach believes the veteran striker’s return is key for Barca to find their rhythm again. The Polish forward made his comeback in the 3-1 win over Elche this week, giving the team a boost amid a growing injury crisis.

  9. FBL-EUR-C1-SPORTING-MARSEILLEAFP
    R. De ZerbiMarseille

    De Zerbi 'not happy at all' with Marseille injury crisis

    Marseille’s Champions League hopes have been hit hard by injuries, and Roberto De Zerbi made no effort to hide his frustration ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Atalanta. The Italian manager admitted that his squad is stretched to its limits, with several key players sidelined and little time to recover between games.

