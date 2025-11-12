Juventus step up pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as Serie A side look to beat Chelsea in transfer race

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have intensified their interest in the French shot stopper following a breakdown in his contract negotiations with the Rossoneri. Maignan’s current deal runs until June 2026, but talks over an extension have been on hold since April. Milan had reportedly offered a new contract until 2028, with an increased salary from €2.8 million to €5.5m per year. However, discussions stalled due to concerns over the Frenchman's long-term fitness and availability. The lack of progress has fuelled speculation that the 30-year-old could look for a new challenge.

Maignan joined Milan from Lille in 2021 and has since been a key figure in their defensive success. His leadership and experience have made him one of the top goalkeepers in Europe, and Juventus are now hoping to take advantage of Milan’s hesitation.