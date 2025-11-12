'I hope he makes the right decision!' - Jonathan Tah offers transfer advice to Nico Schlotterbeck as Bayern Munich target Borussia Dortmund's star defender

Speaking during a press conference ahead of Germany's World Cup qualifying match against Luxembourg, Tah had nothing but praise for his national teammate and domestic rival. The Munich defender urged the Dortmund centre-back to think carefully before making his next move.

"This is an exciting situation for Nico," said Tah. "He's an outstanding player who always works on himself, who always wants to improve. It's a crucial point in his career right now, and I simply hope he can make the right decision for himself. Many doors are open to him. I wish him all the best in making his decision."

The German also made it clear that he is there to support his teammate if needed. "If he needs advice or wants to talk to me, he's welcome to do so. I'm here," he added.

Recently, Schlotterbeck himself spoke highly of Tah, calling him 'a better defender' and explaining why the pair work so well together for the national team.

"Jona is very communicative on the pitch and simply important to me. Defensively, he has been a very strong defender for years now and has done extremely well. For me, the ball-playing aspect is perhaps a bit more interesting than for him. He's perhaps a better defender, though. That's why it's a good fit."

