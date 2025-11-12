Getty Images
Kenan Yildiz on the move? Juventus fail to convince young star to sign contract extension in transfer boost for Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid
Juventus fail to reach extension agreement
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Damien Comolli, who was appointed CEO of the club this week, and Yildiz’s representatives have failed to find an agreement over a new deal. The player’s camp reportedly wants a pay rise that reflects his growing role at the club, but the Serie A giants are unwilling to match the requested salary. Yildiz is seeking a contract that would bring him closer to the top earners in the squad, closer to the €6 million, but the difference in valuation has led to a complete standstill in negotiations after a recent meeting between both sides.
The Turkish star, who joined Juventus from Bayern Munich on a free transfer in 2022, currently earns €1.7m, a fraction of what many of his teammates make despite becoming one of the team’s brightest talents this season.
- Getty Images
Premier League giants and Madrid circling
Chelsea are among the first to target the youngster. The Blues reportedly made a €67 million (£59m/$77.5m) bid for Yildiz last July, which was turned down, but they remain interested and are expected to return next summer. Premier League rivals Arsenal have also joined the race, while La Liga leaders Real Madrid are monitoring the situation closely. Reports in Spain suggest Yildiz’s price tag could exceed €100m (£88m/$116m) if a bidding war breaks out between the three clubs next summer. His contract runs until 2029, giving Juventus some leverage, but the breakdown in talks could open the door for negotiations with other clubs.
Last month, Los Blancos coach Xabi Alonso had publicly expressed his admiration for Yildiz, calling him one of the most promising players in Europe. Ahead of Juventus’s Champions League clash against Madrid, the Spaniard had said: "[Juventus] have very good players, and Yildiz is one of them. He's had a fantastic development. I know him. He was at Bayern Munich when I was there. Seeing his progress makes me very happy."
According to agent Giovanni Branchini, the Madrid boss even told the management he would be willing to sell 'anyone except Kylian Mbappe' if it meant signing the Turkish forward.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Yildiz's former teammate urges him to come to Premier League
Amid the contract stand-off, Yildiz’s former Juventus teammate Nicolo Savona, who is now at Nottingham Forest, recently advised the midfielder to consider joining him in England as he weighs up his next move. “I would recommend the Premier League to all the kids who love football, it would be difficult to say otherwise. So also to Kenan and any of his teammates.” Savona told Gazzetta.
- Getty Images
Yildiz’s fatigue concerns amid Juventus' struggles
Meanwhile, Juventus continue to struggle this season. The Turin side parted ways with coach Igor Tudor after an eight-game winless streak and brought in former Italy manager Luciano Spalletti as his replacement. The new boss has managed just one win in his first three games, with Juventus sitting sixth in the Serie A table.
Despite the team’s struggles, Yildiz has been one of the few positives. The Turkish international has featured in 14 matches across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 1,155 minutes.
Spalletti acknowledged after the goalless draw with Torino that Yildiz might be showing signs of fatigue but insisted he has no plans to rest him. “It could be a fair impression, playing while tired… but I’ll make him play again and keep him there. He can relax.”
The Serie A giants will visit Fiorentina at the Stadio Franchi after the international break, hoping to steady their season.
Advertisement