Vincent Kompany's leadership is 'contagious!' Ex-Bayern Munich star praises coach's 'direct and clear vision' and expects 'magnificent' career from former Man City captain

Sane, who played alongside Kompany at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019 and under him at Bayern last season, spoke highly of his former captain and manager's coaching approach.

In an interview with Sky Sport, the German winger called Kompany 'a true leader' and a manager with a clear vision of the game.

"I was absolutely thrilled when Vincent Kompany became Bayern's coach, especially since I was still there at the time," Sane said.

"I knew what kind of guy he was, what he was like as a teammate, and how he operates as a person. He's very direct and has a clear vision of football. You can see that now: he has a clear structure, a philosophy, and knows exactly what he expects from himself and the team. He's a true leader, and that's contagious, everyone wants to follow along. After his magnificent playing career, he's sure to have a magnificent coaching career as well. I'm very happy for him," he added.

Sane is the latest of many to heap praise on the former Anderlecht coach recently. A former Schalke director opened up on the impressive PowerPoint presentation Kompany gave as he considered taking over at the German club before eventually taking over at Burnley. His "courageous" decision to drop Harry Kane from the starting XI last week was also highlighted by club legend Lothar Matthaus, who says the coach clearly shows trust in his players.