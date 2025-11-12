Borussia Dortmund target Arsenal star Jurrien Timber's twin brother currently shining under Robin van Persie at Feyenoord

Quinten’s twin brother, Arsenal defender Jurrien, had spoken earlier about his brother’s situation during the Netherlands camp in September, stating that another year with the Dutch club would be good for his brother.

"Another year at Feyenoord would be nice, wouldn’t it?"

However, it isn't for the Dutch side. If Timber plays another season without signing a new deal, he could leave for free, something the club will want to avoid at any cost. The Dutch club already turned down a bid from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, but interest in him has only grown since.

"There was very serious interest in him," club CEO Dennis te Kloese told Algemeen Dagblad in September.

“It didn’t happen, but not because we didn’t want to cooperate. Now, the question remains whether we’ll extend the contract or not. Well, we have time to have a cup of coffee now. We have very good contact with him; we don’t notice anything wrong with him. He’s very professional,” he added.