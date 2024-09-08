Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Miami Dolphins versus Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa will look to open their 2024 NFL season in style when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The matchup brings a thrilling contest of the 2018 College Football National Championship game quarterbacks. Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers dominated with a 44-16 victory on that day.

In the 2023 season, Lawrence and the Jaguars finished with a 9-8 record, narrowly missing the playoffs in the dying embers of their final regular season game.

On the other hand, the Dolphins, known for their explosive offense, are looking to bolster their defense for the 2024 season. Last year, their inability to make crucial stops late in the season allowed Buffalo to overtake them and clinch the AFC East title.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game, plus plenty more.

Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Dolphins will take on the Jaguars in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. That translates to 6:00 pm BST in the UK.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT/ 6:00 pm BST Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: DAZN

All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.

DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.

NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.

Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars team news & key players

Miami Dolphins team news

Miami boasts a formidable roster that could potentially overtake the Bills for the division crown. Under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel, the team features an explosive offense and a promising defense.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a standout 2023 campaign, throwing for 4,624 yards and showcasing a stellar 29-to-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He surpassed 300 passing yards in five games.

The Dolphins' rushing attack is also a major asset. Raheem Mostert had a career-best season, rushing for 1,012 yards at an impressive 4.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, De’Von Achane was a force, amassing 800 rushing yards in just 11 games. The receiving corps is formidable, with Tyreek Hill accumulating 1,799 receiving yards and Jaylen Waddle adding 1,014 yards. Miami led the NFL in passing yards and ranked sixth in rushing.

However, the Dolphins’ defense struggled last season. They’ve brought in new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and sack leader Bradley Chubb is on injured reserve and won’t be available for this game. Despite these challenges, the defense includes standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey, new addition Kendall Fuller, and reliable safety Jordan Poyer.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. Wynn Offensive lineman Physically unable to perform Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically unable to perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL O. Beckham Wide receiver Physically unable to perform Undisclosed K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring R. Cracraft Wide receiver Injured Reserve Upper Body J. Ramsey Cornerback Questionable Hamstring S. Harlow Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. McMorris Safety Injured Reserve Foot M. Washington Wide receiver Out Quadriceps T. Washington Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee R. Hayes Tackle Questionable Foot

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

The Jaguars are well-positioned to challenge for the top of their division this season, and failing to make the playoffs would be seen as a significant letdown.

Trevor Lawrence had a solid but error-prone 2023 campaign. The 24-year-old quarterback threw for 4,016 yards with a 21:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The offensive line struggled, leading to Lawrence being sacked 35 times.

On the ground, Travis Etienne Jr. remains a formidable force. The 25-year-old running back has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his two NFL seasons, amassing 1,008 yards last year at an average of 3.8 yards per carry. The receiving corps has undergone changes, with Calvin Ridley departing and Gabe Davis joining the team. Christian Kirk, who was dealing with a calf injury but is expected to play, contributed nearly 800 receiving yards last season.

Defensively, the Jaguars have made several offseason adjustments. They have a new defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, who previously worked with the Falcons. The pass rush is bolstered by Josh Hines-Allen, who tallied 17.5 sacks. The secondary should see improvements with Tyson Campbell and veteran Ronald Darby anchoring the cornerback positions.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Thomas Safety Out Achilles A. Wingard Safety Injured Reserve Knee D. Dixon Defensive end Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Robinson Running back Injured Reserve Toe D. White Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Smoot Defensive end Out Toe

