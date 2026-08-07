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Bundesliga

Bundesliga Overview

FBL-HKG-ENG-GER-PR-BUNDESLIGA-ASTON VILLA-BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern survive Villa fightback in Hong Kong win

Bayern Munich concluded their pre-season tour of Asia on a high note, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Kai Tak Sports Park. Despite a dominant start from the Bundesliga giants, Unai Emery's side produced a spirited late rally that forced Manuel Neuer into heroics to preserve the win.

Bayern MunichAston Villa
Harry Kane MLS David Beckham

MLS transfer & return to England: Kane future predictions

Harry Kane could move to MLS “when he’s 35”, former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has told GOAL, while a return to England is also expected to form part of the record-setting striker’s future. For now, the prolific frontman - on the back of two Bundesliga title wins in Germany - is expected to extend a contract at the Allianz Arena that has just 12 months left to run.

H. KaneExclusive
James Trafford grade GFX

Trafford can become England No.1 after ending Man City nightmare

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionChelsea
Yan Diomande RB Leipzig 2025

Real Madrid sign Diomande for €140m

Real Madrid have sent shockwaves through the European transfer market by confirming the signing of Yan Diomande in a sensational €140 million deal. The Spanish giants successfully hijacked the move from under the noses of Paris Saint-Germain, securing one of the most coveted young talents in world football to bolster Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Real MadridY. Diomande
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Bundesliga, fixtures & results

Thursday 27 August
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
Friday 28 August
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
Elversberg badge
Elversberg
ELV
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Augsburg crestAugsburg00000000
2Bayer Leverkusen crestBayer Leverkusen00000000
3Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich00000000
4Borussia Dortmund crestBorussia Dortmund00000000
5Borussia Moenchengladbach crestBorussia Moenchengladbach00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

Bayern Munich are the most decorated team in the history of Bundesliga with 32 top-flight titles to their name. Their most recent title came in the 2022-23 season, which was their 11th straight league title.

There are 18 teams in the current format of the Bundesliga. Bundesliga, as we know it today, was formed in 1962 with the 1963-64 season being the first-ever season. It began with 16 teams, but was expanded to 18 teams ahead of the 1965-66 season.

Karl-Heinz 'Charly' Korbel, with 602 appearances to his name, holds the record for making the most appearances in Bundesliga history. The defender achieved this feat with just one club: Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gerd Muller, inarguably the greatest German forward of all-time, is Bundesliga's all-time leading goalscorer with 365 goals to his name in 427 appearances. All his goals came in a Bayern Munich jersey.

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has registered the most assists in Bundesliga history, with 207 and counting.

Former German defender Klaus Fitchel is the oldest player ever to play in the Bundesliga. Fitchel was aged 43 years and 184 days when he played for Schalke on the final matchday of the 1987-88 campaign.

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko, at 16 years and one day, became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to play in the league, when he came on for Erling Haaland in the 2020-21 season in a game against Hertha Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Ilkay Gundogan, Stefan Effenberg, Toni Kroos, Gerd Muller, Franz Beckenbauer, Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, and Arjen Robben are some of the most famous players to have played in the Bundesliga.

Xabi Alonso, Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann, Jupp Heynckes, Ralf Rangnick, Thomas Tuchel, Otto Rehhagel, Matthias Sammer, and Giovanni Trapattoni are some of the most famous managers to have managed a Bundesliga club.

Borussia Dortmund's electrifying stadium Signal Iduna Park is the biggest stadium in the Bundesliga with a capacity of 81.365.

Harry Kane's €95 million move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in 2023 is Bundesliga's most expensive transfer of all-time.