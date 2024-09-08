Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Detroit Lions versus Los Angeles Rams NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The opening Sunday Night Football matchup of the season features a playoff rematch between the LA Rams and the Detroit Lions, with plenty of tension still lingering between the two teams.

Their last encounter came in January during the wildcard round of the 2023 playoffs, where the Lions narrowly edged out the Rams in a thrilling 24-23 victory. The game was fiercely competitive, fueled by the rich history between players on both sides.

Los Angeles posted a 10-7 record last year, finishing second in the NFC West and clinching a wild card spot. Meanwhile, Detroit ended the season at 12-5, winning the NFC North before falling short in the NFC Championship game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time

The highly-anticipated game will take place at the Lions Ford Field Stadium in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 8 at 8:20 pm ET or 5:20 pm PT. That's a 1:20 am start on Monday (September 9) for UK fans.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue Lions Ford Field Stadium Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: DAZN

All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.

DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.

NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.

Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams team news & key players

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions are set to defend their NFC North crown against tough competition, but head coach Dan Campbell has kept much of the formula that led his team to playoff success last year. The dynamic backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery returns, having driven the Lions to tie for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (27) and finish fifth in rushing yards (2,311) during the 2023 campaign.

Jared Goff will have a wealth of offensive firepower at his disposal, with wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown stretching the field and tight end Sam LaPorta poised to build on a standout rookie year. Additionally, the team is eager to make Jameson Williams, their 2022 first-round pick, a focal point in the passing attack, as they’ve highlighted his significant progress throughout the offseason.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Reader Defensive lineman Questionable Quadriceps D. Bada Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Injured Reserve Pectoral M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL N. Lynn Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Norris Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Jacobs Defensive back Questionable Undisclosed B. Martin Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Leg M. Farniok Guard Questionable Undisclosed C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Doubtful Ankle L. Strickland Safety Out Thumb

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams are heading into the game with several setbacks, dealing with a mix of injuries and suspensions.

Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss two games due to a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is also serving the first of his two-game suspension after violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Cobie Durant are listed as questionable, while seven players are all set to miss the game, being placed on injured reserve.

Despite facing a hostile crowd in January, Matthew Stafford delivered a composed performance, completing 25 of 36 passes for 367 yards, throwing two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Now back after a long offseason, Stafford will have a revamped receiving corps featuring Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, and promising rookie Jordan Whittington. The veteran quarterback will be eager to secure a win in Detroit, aiming to quiet the same Lions fans who once celebrated him.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight end Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Arm R. Havenstein Offensive lineman Questionable Ankle B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps J. Jacobs Defensive back Questionable Undisclosed K. Leveston Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive back Injured Reserve Knee A. Goodlow Defensive end Questionable Undisclosed T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive back Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running back Out Undisclosed D. Williams Defensive back Injured Reserve Hamstring

More NFL news and coverage