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Champions League
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
Philips Stadion
team-logoClub Brugge
Book PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Tickets
Caitlin Casey
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How to get PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
PSV Eindhoven
Club Brugge
Champions League

PSV Eindhoven take on Club Brugge in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Previous encounters between the two clubs are limited to friendly fixtures, with their last meeting in July 2024 ending in a 1-1 draw. PSV enter this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Champions League kick-off?

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge kicks off at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Philips Stadion

How to buy PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Champions League tickets?

To secure tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge at the Philips Stadion, you have a few primary avenues depending on your membership status and preferences:

  • Official Club Ticketing: Official tickets are sold directly through the PSV Eindhoven online ticket portal. Purchasing directly from the club typically requires a free PSV Club Card account, with sales opening first to priority groups, season cardholders, and club members before any remaining seats become available.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Champions League tickets cost?

Here is the pricing breakdown for the UEFA Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge at the Philips Stadion:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Match Tickets: Official face-value tickets purchased directly through the PSV online portal typically range from roughly €35 to €90, depending heavily on tier and seating category (such as shortside vs. longside seating). However, these require a club card or membership and usually sell out quickly to priority holders.
  • Official Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday experiences and hospitality options directly via official club channels generally start at around €250 to €300+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Shortside Upper Level / Bronze Seating: Starting prices generally begin around €200 to €230.
  • Longside & Lower Tier Seating: Premium sections and lower bowl seating commonly range from €250 to €450+ on average.
  • VIP & High-Demand Sections: Exceptional categories or bundled agency packages can scale upwards of €500 to €800+ depending on availability.
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PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Champions League: Everything you need to know

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Form

PSV Eindhoven have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 defeat to FC Twente in the Eredivisie, ending a run that had included a 4-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam and a 3-1 away victory at Ajax. The only other dropped points came in the Champions League, where they drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk. PSV have scored 15 goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, reflecting a free-scoring side that can be vulnerable at the back.

Club Brugge have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Genk in the Belgian First Division A, and they also beat Royal Antwerp 3-1 during this run. Their two defeats came against Aston Villa in the Champions League and Gent in domestic competition. Brugge have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games.

PSV

PSV - Form

TWE
L3-2
HEE
W2-0
RBL
L1-0
HAA
L2-1
POR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CLB

CLB - Form

GNK
W3-0
RAA
W1-4
INT
W3-4
LOK
W1-0
RCL
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge was a pre-season friendly in July 2024, which ended 1-1. In the three friendly fixtures on record between the clubs, PSV have won one, Club Brugge have won one, and one match was drawn. No competitive meetings between the two sides are available in the dataset.

Head to Head

PSV EindhovenDrawClub Brugge
1
1
1
Club Friendlies
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
1
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
1
FT
Club Friendlies
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
1
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
2
FT
Club Friendlies
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
2
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
1
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored3/3
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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