How to get Nice vs Strasbourg tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Nice take on Strasbourg on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Their 2025–26 league meetings were closely fought, featuring a 1–1 draw at Nice in January 2026 before Strasbourg claimed a 3–1 win at Stade de la Meinau in April 2026. Nice gained revenge later that same month by defeating Strasbourg 2–0 away from home in the Coupe de France semi-finals.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nice vs Strasbourg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Nice vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 kick-off?

Nice vs Strasbourg kicks off on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Allianz Riviera

How to buy Nice vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the OGC Nice vs. RC Strasbourg Ligue 1 match on October 11, 2026 at the Allianz Riviera, you can follow these primary purchasing options:

1. Official OGC Nice Ticketing Website

Most direct method is buying through OGC Nice's official ticket portal. Create an account on the OGC Nice ticketing platform. Select the match against Strasbourg, pick your preferred sector/seat on the Allianz Riviera stadium map, and complete your payment online.

2. Official Away Fan Sector (For Strasbourg Fans)

If you are supporting Strasbourg and want to sit in the away visitor section, tickets are typically managed directly via the official RC Strasbourg ticket platform or official fan club allocations.

How much do Nice vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the OGC Nice vs. RC Strasbourg Ligue 1 match at the Allianz Riviera vary depending on seating categories and purchasing platforms:

1. Direct / Standard Tickets (Official Channel)

General Admission: Standard seats for general Ligue 1 fixtures typically range from €10 to €50 , depending on location (e.g., behind the goal vs. central main stands).

Nice vs Strasbourg Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Nice vs Strasbourg Form

Nice have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Le Mans in Ligue 1, following a 3-0 loss to Paris FC. Across those five games, Nice have scored two goals and conceded four, reflecting their struggles in front of goal. Three consecutive draws earlier in the run highlight a team that has found consistency difficult to come by.

Strasbourg have been far more productive, recording three wins and two defeats in their last five matches. The most recent result was a commanding 6-2 victory at Troyes in Ligue 1, and they also beat Lens 2-1 in their previous league fixture. Oliveira's side have scored 10 goals across those five games, though a 4-0 defeat to Marseille shows they can be vulnerable when facing top opposition.

Nice vs Strasbourg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Coupe de France in April 2026, when Nice won 2-0 away at Strasbourg. Before that, Strasbourg beat Nice 3-1 at home in a Ligue 1 fixture in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Nice have won two, with two draws and one Strasbourg victory, and the teams have shared 13 goals across those encounters.