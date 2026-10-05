Liverpool take on Villarreal on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at Anfield in Liverpool.

Both clubs carry rich continental history, with Liverpool boasting six European Cup/Champions League titles and Villarreal famously lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy in 2021. The fixture marks a rematch of the intense 2022 Champions League semi-final, where Liverpool ultimately prevailed 5-2 on aggregate after fighting off a dramatic second-leg comeback attempt by the Spanish side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Liverpool vs Villarreal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League kick-off?

Liverpool vs Villarreal kicks off at Anfield in Liverpool, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Anfield

How to buy Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Liverpool FC vs Villarreal CF UEFA Champions League match at Anfield (scheduled for October 20, 2026), you have a few primary options:

1. Official Club Channels (Primary Market)

Official ticketing is directly managed by the participating clubs. These options offer face-value pricing but typically require club memberships or prior credits.

Liverpool FC Official Ticket Office: Official LFC Membership is usually required to register for ticket ballots or sales phases. Priority goes to season ticket holders and members with auto-cup scheme credits (based on previous Champions League match attendance). Remaining tickets enter general member sales.

Villarreal CF Away Section: Away end allocation is managed directly by Villarreal CF for their registered season ticket holders and club members ( Socios ).

How much do Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for Liverpool vs Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League varies depending on the category and purchasing channel:

1. Direct Official Sales (Face Value)

When purchased directly through Liverpool FC (via Member Ballots or the Official Ticket Exchange), tickets are sold at official standard tier prices:

Adult Standard Tickets: €45 – €72 (£39 – £61)

Concessions & Young Adults: €34 – €54 (£29 – £46)

Juniors (Under 16):€11 (£9)

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

Starting / Cheapest Seats (Upper Tiers): €105 – €150

Average Resale Seats (Main Stand / Kop): €200 – €350

Lower Level / Premium Central Seats:€400 – €600+

Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs Villarreal Form

Liverpool have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur, while a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League stands as their most significant result in the run. They also won 2-0 at Ipswich Town in the Premier League, though draws against Fulham and Nottingham Forest reflect the inconsistency in their league form. Liverpool scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Villarreal have taken one win, no draws, and four defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their only positive result was a 1-3 victory away at Malaga on September 17, which ended a run of four straight losses including defeats to Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and Deportivo de A Coruna. Perez's side scored eight goals but conceded ten across those five games, with the defensive record a particular concern.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the 2022 Champions League semi-final second leg, when Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-3 at El Madrigal to advance. In the first leg at Anfield, Liverpool won 2-0. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, which span Champions League, Europa League, and a club friendly, Liverpool hold three wins to Villarreal's one, with one match ending level. Villarreal's sole victory came in the 2016 Europa League semi-final first leg, a 1-0 win at home before Liverpool overturned the tie.