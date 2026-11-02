How to get Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at Elland Road in Leeds.

Their most recent Premier League meeting took place in May 2026, ending in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Prior to that stalemate, Tottenham claimed a 2-1 away victory at Elland Road in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League kick-off?

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at Elland Road in Leeds, on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 10 7 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Elland Road

How to buy Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The primary method is buying directly through the official Leeds United ticketing portal for home supporters, or via the Tottenham Hotspur ticket portal if you are an eligible visiting fan (typically requiring club membership tiers for priority windows).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the price breakdowns for the Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League fixture at Elland Road, categorized by official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Standard adult tickets generally range from approximately £37.50 to £62.50 , depending heavily on the exact stand and tier (e.g., lower vs. upper longside or shortside blocks).

Standard adult tickets generally range from approximately , depending heavily on the exact stand and tier (e.g., lower vs. upper longside or shortside blocks). Official Hospitality Packages: Premium seating options directly through the club (including lounge access and pre-match dining) start at higher baseline tier prices for high-profile fixtures.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale General Admission: Standard admission seats for this fixture currently start around £125 , with average prices hovering around £469 depending on demand and exact seating location.

Standard admission seats for this fixture currently start around , with average prices hovering around depending on demand and exact seating location. Premium & VIP Resale Packages: VIP hospitality seats, longside upper tier packages, and bundled options range from £325 upwards past £600+ per ticket.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League: Everything you need to know

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Form

Leeds have won one, drawn three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League, following a standout 4-1 victory over Newcastle United. The heavy 6-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup sits as the low point of that run, though back-to-back league draws against Brighton and Brentford either side of that cup exit show a side that has been difficult to beat in the division.

Tottenham's recent record makes difficult reading. De Zerbi's side have lost three, drawn one and won one of their last five, with their only victory coming in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool. In the Premier League, they have failed to win any of their four matches, drawing 0-0 with both Everton and Nottingham Forest before losing 2-3 to Aston Villa. They have scored just one goal across their last four league outings.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, with Tottenham hosting Leeds at their ground in May 2026. Before that, Leeds claimed a 2-1 win at Elland Road in October 2025, which represents their most recent home victory in this fixture. Across the last five Premier League meetings on record, Tottenham have the stronger overall record, winning three of those encounters, with Leeds taking one win and one match ending level.