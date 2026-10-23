The two clubs previously met during the 2002-03 Champions League group stage, where both matches finished in draws 3-3 in Athens and 2-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid experience more mixed form coming into the game, highlighted by recent domestic defeats to Real Betis and Atlético Madrid despite a 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AEK Athens vs Real Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Champions League kick-off?

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid kicks off at the Allwyn Arena in Athens, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Allwyn Arena

How to buy AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets?

Here are the available options for purchasing tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between AEK Athens and Real Madrid:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website & Ticketmaster Greece: AEK Athens utilizes Ticketmaster Greece as their primary authorized ticketing partner for home matches at the Allwyn Arena (OPAP Arena). Tickets can be purchased directly through the official AEK FC website or the official Ticketmaster Hellas platform.

Official Call Centre: AEK Athens and Ticketmaster operate a dedicated telephone booking center for purchasing match tickets over the phone.

Away Section: Traveling Real Madrid supporters must acquire their tickets exclusively through Real Madrid's official club ticketing channels and allocation system.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League fixture between AEK Athens and Real Madrid vary significantly depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale markets due to massive demand.

1. Official Club Channels

Standard / General Admission Tickets: Typically range from €30 to €100 at face value via AEK Athens or Ticketmaster Greece, depending on the tier and exact block of the Allwyn Arena.

Premium & VIP Seating: Official hospitality or upgraded premium packages through the club generally cost upwards of €150 to €350+ , depending on included stadium amenities.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Level / Standard Resale Seats: Listing prices start around €290 to €400 for high-demand upper tiers.

Lower Tier & Premium Resale Seats: Average prices frequently range from €600 to over €1,300 depending on seat proximity to the pitch and overall market markup.

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Champions League: Everything you need to know

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Form

AEK Athens arrive in good shape, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions and drawing the other. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at NFC Volos in the Super League, and they also recorded a commanding 8-1 Cup victory over Panserraikos. In that five-match run, they scored 16 goals and conceded just 4, including a 1-0 Champions League win over LASK.

Real Madrid's recent form is more mixed. Mourinho's side have won three of their last five, but losses to Real Betis and Atletico Madrid in LaLiga show vulnerability. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-1 defeat to Atletico, though they did beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and put four past Rayo Vallecano. Across those five games, they scored 10 goals and conceded 6.

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited but memorable. The only previous meetings on record came in the 2002-03 Champions League group stage, where both fixtures ended in draws. Real Madrid drew 3-3 in Athens and 2-2 at the Bernabeu, meaning neither side has ever beaten the other in European competition. Goals have been shared equally across those two matches.