Trinidad and Tobago Overview

Man Utd legend sacked from international job for pay-cut refusal

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has dramatically left his position as head coach of Trinidad and Tobago. The former striker, who remains an iconic figure at Old Trafford for his role in the 1999 treble-winning season, saw his tenure come to an abrupt end following a breakdown in contract negotiations. The departure comes after a disappointing qualifying campaign that saw the Soca Warriors fail to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup.