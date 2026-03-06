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Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago Overview

UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour 2011

Man Utd legend sacked from international job for pay-cut refusal

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has dramatically left his position as head coach of Trinidad and Tobago. The former striker, who remains an iconic figure at Old Trafford for his role in the 1999 treble-winning season, saw his tenure come to an abrupt end following a breakdown in contract negotiations. The departure comes after a disappointing qualifying campaign that saw the Soca Warriors fail to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup.

D. YorkeManchester United
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May 2026
Friendlies
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South Korea
KOR
5
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Trinidad and Tobago
T/T
0
FT
June 2026
Friendlies
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Russia
RUS
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Trinidad and Tobago
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8Brighton crestBrighton381411135246653
L
L
W
L
W
9Brentford crestBrentford381411135552353
D
D
L
W
L
10Chelsea crestChelsea381410145852652
L
W
D
L
L
11Fulham crestFulham38157164751-452
W
D
L
L
W
12Newcastle crestNewcastle38147175355-249
L
W
D
W
L
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