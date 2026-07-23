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Qizilqum Zarafshon

Qizilqum Zarafshon Overview

Flamengo v Lanus - CONMEBOL Recopa 2026

Ex-Chelsea player snubs Leverkusen to take Monaco job

Filipe Luis is set to take his first major step into European management after reportedly reaching an agreement to become the new head coach of Monaco. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid defender has emerged as the surprise choice for the Ligue 1 side, despite heavy interest from elsewhere in Europe.

MonacoBayer Leverkusen
Jorginho Chappel Roan

Ex-Arsenal star Jorginho withdraws Chappell Roan criticism

Jorginho has withdrawn his criticism of pop star Chappell Roan following a hotel security incident involving his daughter. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder clarified that the guard involved was not part of the singer’s team. He has since called the situation a "misunderstanding" and urged an end to online hostility.

JorginhoArsenal
Santos v Internacional - Brasileirao 2026

Cuca fumes as Neymar earns 'unnecessary' suspension for Flamengo clash

Santos head coach Cuca has expressed his deep frustration after Neymar picked up a costly yellow card during the 2-0 victory over Remo, ruling him out of the upcoming showdown with Flamengo. The Brazilian icon’s moment of petulance late in the second half resulted in a third booking, leaving Peixe without their talisman for the high-stakes trip to the Maracana.

NeymarSantos FC
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July 2026
Uzbek League
Navbahor Namangan badge
Navbahor Namangan
NAN
1
Qizilqum Zarafshon badge
Qizilqum Zarafshon
QIZ
1
FT
Uzbek League
Nasaf Qarshi badge
Nasaf Qarshi
NAQ
Qizilqum Zarafshon badge
Qizilqum Zarafshon
QIZ
August 2026
Uzbek League
Qizilqum Zarafshon badge
Qizilqum Zarafshon
QIZ
Bunyodkor Tashkent badge
Bunyodkor Tashkent
QUT
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Standings

Uzbek League crestUzbek League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
10Dinamo Samarkand crestDinamo Samarkand135262123-217
W
W
W
L
D
11Surkhon-2011 crestSurkhon-2011134361421-715
L
W
D
L
W
12Qizilqum Zarafshon crestQizilqum Zarafshon134271018-814
D
L
L
D
W
13Xorazm crestXorazm133461017-713
L
L
L
D
L
14Sogdiana crestSogdiana133372230-812
L
W
L
W
D
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite Bolívar x Grêmio - Copa Sul-Americana
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