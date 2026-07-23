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Qizilqum Zarafshon Overview
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July 2026
Standings
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Uzbek League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|10
|Dinamo Samarkand
|13
|5
|2
|6
|21
|23
|-2
|17
|11
|Surkhon-2011
|13
|4
|3
|6
|14
|21
|-7
|15
|12
|Qizilqum Zarafshon
|13
|4
|2
|7
|10
|18
|-8
|14
|13
|Xorazm
|13
|3
|4
|6
|10
|17
|-7
|13
|14
|Sogdiana
|13
|3
|3
|7
|22
|30
|-8
|12
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