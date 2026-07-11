Pau Overview

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Alex Ferguson Michael Carrick Manchester United

Can Carrick achieve Utd first since Fergie? Longevity prediction

Michael Carrick has become the latest manager to take on the challenge of rekindling former glories at Manchester United, but can he achieve a first since Sir Alex Ferguson? The Red Devils have failed to capture the Premier League title after bidding farewell to the iconic Scot, and have also found stability in the dugout hard to come by. Mikael Silvestre has told GOAL that the next man up is capable of enjoying a rare form of longevity.

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Benjamin Sesko Matheus Cunha Manchester United 2025-26

Sesko set Utd goal target that should be ‘written in contract’

Benjamin Sesko has been set a goal target for the 2026-27 campaign that should be “written in his contract” at Manchester United, with Dwight Yorke explaining to GOAL why the Slovenian striker can “fly” for the Red Devils. Michael Carrick needs his leading marksman to do just that if a return to Premier League title contention is to be enjoyed at Old Trafford.

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July 2026
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August 2026
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