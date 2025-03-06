paulo-fonseca(C)Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

'I will never give up' - Paulo Fonseca denies he physically assaulted referee and vows to fight 'unfair' nine-month ban after Lyon boss bursts into tears while celebrating goal with his players in Europa League win

LyonP. FonsecaFC FCSB vs LyonFC FCSBEuropa League

Paulo Fonseca cut a defiant figure after managing Lyon to a 3-1 win over FCSB, a day after he was banned for nine months for a clash with a referee.

  • Fonseca insists he will 'never give up'
  • Cried as Lyon scored
  • Celebrated with his players
