Netherlands Overview

PSV winger Ruben van Bommel made a dramatic senior Netherlands debut, coming off the bench to set up Cody Gakpo's equalizer in a 1-1 Nations League draw with Germany. The 22-year-old described the moment as his ultimate career highlight while detailing his stunning outside-of-the-boot pass.
Aitana Bonmati has won each of the last three Ballons d'Or Feminin - but the accolade will go to someone else in 2026. Will it be two-time winner and fellow Barcelona star Alexia Putellas who reasserts herself as the best player in the women's game? Or could there be a new name on the honour roll when the Golden Ball is handed out in Paris in October?
The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.
Memphis Depay has moved to clarify his actions after being caught on camera using his mobile phone during Corinthians' 1-1 draw with Flamengo. The veteran forward appeared to be reprimanded by club officials as he sat in the dugout, sparking a social media frenzy regarding his professionalism. Despite the optics, the former Manchester United man insists his intentions were strictly related to his ongoing recovery.