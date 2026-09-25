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Netherlands

Netherlands Overview

Women's NXGN 2026 GFX

NXGN 2026: Top 25 teenage talents in women's football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

NXGNS. Schertenleib
Santos v Corinthians - Brasileirao 2026

Depay responds after being filmed using his phone on bench

Memphis Depay has moved to clarify his actions after being caught on camera using his mobile phone during Corinthians' 1-1 draw with Flamengo. The veteran forward appeared to be reprimanded by club officials as he sat in the dugout, sparking a social media frenzy regarding his professionalism. Despite the optics, the former Manchester United man insists his intentions were strictly related to his ongoing recovery.

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October 2026
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Standings

دوري الدرجة الأولى الأرجنتيني crestدوري الدرجة الأولى الأرجنتيني

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
W
D
D
D
W
5Leeds United crestLeeds United52307349
D
W
D
D
W
6Liverpool crestLiverpool52307439
W
D
W
D
D
7Everton crestEverton52306339
W
D
D
D
W
8Hull City crestHull City52216428
L
D
D
W
W
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Türki̇ye vs France predictions: Les Bleus to win to nil in Kocaeli
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