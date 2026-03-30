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Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC

Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC Overview

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July 2026
Club Friendlies
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FRC
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Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC
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August 2026
Coppa Italia
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Standings

Yunanistan 1 crestYunanistan 1

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
14Real Avila crestReal Avila00000000
15Real Madrid C crestReal Madrid C00000000
16Real Valladolid B crestReal Valladolid B00000000
17Salamanca CF UDS crestSalamanca CF UDS00000000
18San Sebastian de los Reyes crestSan Sebastian de los Reyes00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite Bolívar x Grêmio - Copa Sul-Americana
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