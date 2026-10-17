AFC Rushden & Diamonds Overview

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AFC Rushden & Diamonds

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Udinese Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27

Pulisic to sign new Milan deal

USMNT talisman Christian Pulisic is on the verge of handing AC Milan a massive boost by committing his long-term future to the Rossoneri. The 28-year-old forward has reportedly agreed terms on a significant contract extension that will see his stay at San Siro extended by a further four years.

C. PulisicUSA
AFC Bournemouth v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3

Loftus-Cheek ruled out of Milan derby

AC Milan have suffered another major injury setback with Ruben Loftus-Cheek ruled out for at least two weeks due to a thigh tear. The English midfielder will miss several crucial fixtures, including the highly anticipated derby against Inter, adding to Ruben Amorim's growing selection headache.

R. Loftus-CheekSerie A
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October 2026
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Standings

Bundesliga crestBundesliga

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3Roma crestRoma96302381521
W
D
W
D
D
4Como crestComo9621178920
W
W
W
D
L
5AC Milan crestAC Milan
2 - 3
95311810818
L
W
W
D
W
6Frosinone crestFrosinone84221713414
D
W
L
W
D
7Juventus crestJuventus8422118314
W
L
D
W
L
Last updated 4 minutes ago
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