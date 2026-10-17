AFC Rushden & Diamonds Overview

USMNT talisman Christian Pulisic is on the verge of handing AC Milan a massive boost by committing his long-term future to the Rossoneri. The 28-year-old forward has reportedly agreed terms on a significant contract extension that will see his stay at San Siro extended by a further four years.
AC Milan have suffered another major injury setback with Ruben Loftus-Cheek ruled out for at least two weeks due to a thigh tear. The English midfielder will miss several crucial fixtures, including the highly anticipated derby against Inter, adding to Ruben Amorim's growing selection headache.