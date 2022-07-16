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NPFL

NPFL Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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NPFL, fixtures & results

Saturday 23 May
Bayelsa United badge
Bayelsa United
BAY
4
Kwara United badge
Kwara United
KWA
0
FT
Plateau United badge
Plateau United
PLU
1
Kano Pillars badge
Kano Pillars
KAN
0
FT
Ikorodu City badge
Ikorodu City
IKC
1
Enugu Rangers badge
Enugu Rangers
ENU
2
FT
Warri Wolves FC badge
Warri Wolves FC
WWF
2
Abia Warriors badge
Abia Warriors
ABW
1
FT
Barau badge
Barau
BAR
3
Nasarawa United badge
Nasarawa United
NAS
0
FT
Kun Khalifat badge
Kun Khalifat
KKH
3
Wikki Tourist badge
Wikki Tourist
WIK
1
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Enugu Rangers crestEnugu Rangers381911847272068
W
W
W
W
D
2Rivers United FC crestRivers United FC381910944311367
W
W
W
L
W
3Shooting Stars crestShooting Stars38186144140160
L
W
W
W
D
4Ikorodu City crestIkorodu City381610124339458
L
L
W
L
W
6Bendel Insurance crestBendel Insurance381414104438656
D
L
W
W
W
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Apostas em destaque

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