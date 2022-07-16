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NPFL
NPFL, fixtures & results
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Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Enugu Rangers
|38
|19
|11
|8
|47
|27
|20
|68
|2
|Rivers United FC
|38
|19
|10
|9
|44
|31
|13
|67
|3
|Shooting Stars
|38
|18
|6
|14
|41
|40
|1
|60
|4
|Ikorodu City
|38
|16
|10
|12
|43
|39
|4
|58
|6
|Bendel Insurance
|38
|14
|14
|10
|44
|38
|6
|56
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