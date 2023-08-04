'To hear that roar would have been special' - Wrexham star Paul Mullin 'gutted' to miss League Two opener but urges team-mates to start with a win

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has bemoaned the fact he will miss the club's first League Two game since 2008 through injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker suffered a punctured lung at the hands of young Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop in a 3-1 Wrexham win on July 26, leaving the 28-year-old sidelined for the foreseeable future. There's no doubt the Welsh side will miss their talisman as they embark on their first League Two campaign in 15 years and Mullin has already sent out a message of support.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mullin wrote on Twitter: "Gutted to not be at the racecourse tomorrow, to hear that roar when the lads walk out that tunnel would have been special! The moment you supporters have been waiting for!! Hopefully we can kick off the season with a win!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin joined Wrexham in July 2021 as Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds looked for a striker that would fire them back into the Football League. It's safe to say the signing has worked. The striker netted a mammoth 38 goals in 46 National League games last season as Wrexham earned automatic promotion back to League Two with 111 points - the most points any side has ever got in that division.

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN? Unfortunately for the striker, he'll have to watch his team-mates take to the field at the Racecourse Ground from home as Wrexham's League Two campaign gets underway against MK Dons on Saturday.