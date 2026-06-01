How much are World Cup Final tickets? A guide to seating categories and 2026 costs

The World Cup 2026 Final takes place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

Who can forget the World Cup 2022 Final? Definitely not the 88,966 fans who crammed into the Lusail Stadium to see Argentina take the crown. Four goals during normal time, another two in extra-time, and a sensational penalty shootout.

We are hoping for another edge-of-your-seat curtain-closer this time. Demand will obviously be stratospheric, with controversy around prices already taking up headlines.

Let GOAL take you through all the World Cup 2026 final ticket information, including how much they cost and much more.

When is the World Cup 2026 Final?

World Cup - Final Stage New York/New Jersey Stadium

How much are World Cup 2026 Final tickets?

Face-value tickets for the World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium currently range from $5,785 to $10,990 through FIFA's official portal.

It represents a record-breaking increase compared to the 2022 Final in Qatar, where the top seat was approximately $1,600.

The World Cup 2026 final prices are tiered as follows:

Category 1 : $10,990 (prime sideline seats with the best views, primarily in the lower tier)

Category 2 : $7,380 (corner sections and some upper-tier central seats)

Category 3 : $5,785 (upper-tier sections behind the goals or in corner areas)

Supporter Tier : $60 (reserved exclusively for loyal fans via national federations)

New ticket batches are set to be released on a rolling basis right up until kick-off.

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portal for any sudden inventory drops at face value and on secondary sites such as StubHub for current availability.

How to buy World Cup 2026 Final tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded.

With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Everything you need to know about MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is 5 miles west of New York City. The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.

MetLife Stadium is well-versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games in various tournaments, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and the Copa America (2024).

It prepared for staging the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final by hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.

What are the recent World Cup Final results?